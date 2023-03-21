TLC reality series 1000-Lb. Sisters has been a fan favorite since sisters Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton first appeared on television screens in January 2020.

Since the beginning of the TLC series, both Tammy and Amy have had their fair share of ups and downs. From weight concerns to family issues, the pair have gone through both hard times and inspiring personal development in front of the world's eyes.

Ahead of the series premiere in 2020, the Kentucky sisters opened up to PEOPLE about their experiences filming season 1 of the show. Tammy and Amy, who had been "trying to lose weight since middle school, but nothing worked," according to Amy, told PEOPLE that they were "happier and healthier" since ending filming.

"I can go to the store and not worry about my looks because I feel good about myself regardless of what other people say about me," Amy said at the time. "I'm beautiful the way I am."

Tammy commented, "I don't feel like I have to wear a mask or hide my body when I leave the house anymore. I'm not afraid to let people see me."

Now in its fourth season, 1000-Lb. Sisters has chronicled many personal milestones for the sisters, including Amy's 2019 wedding to Michael Halterman and the the birth of her two children, as well as Tammy's 2022 engagement to now-husband Caleb Willingham. However, in March 2023, Amy's husband Michael filed for divorce from the reality star.

From weight loss surgeries to marriages, parenthood to divorce, here are all the ups and downs of 1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy and Amy Slaton.

2017: Amy marries Michael Halterman

Before cameras started capturing the Slaton sisters' lives, Amy eloped with then-husband Michael Halterman in 2017.

However, the pair opted to have another wedding in 2019, which was documented on season 1 of the show. In one episode, Amy prepared to try on a wedding dress she ordered online after unsuccessfully shopping in stores.

"I'm really scared to try on this wedding dress right now," she said in the clip. "The other day I went wedding-dress shopping, and it was kind of discouraging that none of the dresses fit me. So I decided to order a wedding dress online, but I'm scared, because you don't even know if it's going to fit you."

She continued, "And if it does fit, is it going to look good on me?"

2019: Amy qualifies for weight loss surgery, but Tammy does not

Tammy and Amy Slaton. TLC

In the dramatic season 1 finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which aired in 2020, it was revealed that Amy qualified for weight loss surgery — but Tammy didn't.

"This was our final weigh in and I got approved so my surgery's in two days, but Tammy didn't get approved," said Amy, who weighed 406 lbs. at the start of the TLC docuseries.

"Now that I'm approved and she's not, I feel like she's kind of upset with me about it. Most of the time I feel like I'm walking on eggshells around Tammy. You never know what's going to set her off and after this appointment with Dr. Procter, she's a ticking time bomb," she added.

After the sisters left the doctor's office, tension boiled over as they got into a heated row about Tammy's weight.

"I think Tammy is trying to find a [scape] goat," Amy said in a confessional. "If she's going to be successful in this, she's gonna have to learn to take blame for herself and quit pawning it off on me."

2020: Amy gets pregnant with her first baby

Amy Slaton and son Gage. TLC

Amy's pregnancy journey in 2020 was documented on season 2 of 1000-Lb. Sisters. However, in a January 2021 episode, Tammy admitted that her sister Amy's pregnancy was a surprise that left her feeling "all sorts of things."

She explained, "I was mad and sad and worried about her health and safety since it was so soon after her [weight-loss] surgery." Though she later added, "I'm happy she got pregnant because it was the one thing she most wanted in life."

Throughout the season, Tammy, along with their brother Chris, confronted Amy about her eating habits since getting pregnant. "Amy, you done worked this hard to get the surgery. We need to get you back to where you need to be on your diet," Chris told her.

"Cause you know you ain't been eating right, because of the baby," Tammy said, before telling her brother that Amy "wants to use [the baby] as a crutch."

Amy's first child, a son named Gage Deon Halterman, was born on Nov. 10, 2020, via caesarean section. In a confessional, the new mother called the birth "emotional." She shared, "You can't really talk about [it] because you just love him so much you don't have words to explain how much you love him."

"Yeah, I made this little ball of joy," Amy added with a laugh.

2020: Tammy comes out as pansexual

Tammy Slaton and her boyfriend Phillip. TLC

While dining at a restaurant with her then-boyfriend Jerry, sister Amy, and Amy's now ex-husband Michael, Tammy opened up about her sexuality on a Feb. 15, 2021, episode.

"It means love is love," she explained to Jerry after revealing that she is pansexual. "I would date anybody whether they're transgender, straight, gay."

Jerry was initially confused, and asked if that meant she would date a transgender man.

"Yeah. Or girl. It's about how they make me feel, not how they look," Tammy explained.

Early 2021: Tammy leaves rehab early and gains 15 lbs.

In a December 2021 episode, it was revealed that Tammy had gained 15 lbs. after leaving a food addiction rehab center earlier than planned.

"Tammy's not doing what she needs to do," Chris said during an episode of the show. "She's in a relationship with a dude that's not got Tammy's best interest at heart."

Tammy noted that she was 624 lbs. the last time she went for a weigh-in — and was hoping she lost even more weight to get closer to her 550-lb. goal.

However, the scale read 639 lbs.

"I gained weight back," she explained. "I'm not happy about it. I hate it. I hate it."

Chris was frustrated with Tammy's lack of dedication, saying, "This s---'s unbelievable. Tammy gained about 15 lbs. than what it was three weeks ago, so it sucks. She's pissing precious time away that she really ain't got."

2021: Tammy is put in a medically-induced coma after "her lungs had given up"

Tammy re-entered the Ohio food addiction rehab facility in a January 2022 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters — however, just one day after returning to the program she was sent to the hospital after she had "taken a turn for the worse," according to her brother Chris.

"They're just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like her body is shutting down," added her sister Amanda. "So at this point, you know, we're facing making funeral arrangements for my little sister."

While at the hospital, Tammy was put on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma. Doctors later gave her a tracheotomy and Tammy returned to rehab after a three-week hospital stay.

After 30 days in rehab, it was revealed that Tammy had shed 115 lbs. Amy was also thrilled that the program was working for her sister.

"I'm glad Tammy is finally getting the help she needs," Amy told PEOPLE at the time. "I just wanted the best for all my siblings."

Late 2021: Amy disappoints her doctor as her weight loss stalls

TLC

11 months after Amy's son Gage was born, she visited her doctor and surgeon, Dr. Charles Procter, Jr., for a check-up on her progress. However, she admitted that Procter would be disappointed in her after her weight loss became a lower priority due to motherhood.

"I'm kind of nervous, because I don't think I am where I'm supposed to be in my weight loss goal," she said in a clip. "I avoid the scale because then I'm focused on the number going down. And if I see it going up, it's going to make me depressed and wanna eat more. So it's best not to look at it."

Early 2022: Tammy is hospitalized again after she "quit breathing"

Tammy Slaton. TLC

During season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which premiered in 2023, Tammy was rushed to the hospital after she "quit breathing" and "her body shut down," according to sister Amy.

Tammy was yet again given a tracheotomy to ensure that doctors could give her emergency breathing support at any time. Despite the health scare, she boasted, "I'm still here, b-----s!"

Early 2022: Tammy learns that she weighs 717 lbs.

Also during season 4, Tammy learned that she weighed nearly 720 lbs.

"Two months ago I decided to go back to rehab. I weighed the most I've ever weighed," she said, followed by a clip of her standing on a scale while her doctor told her she's 717 lbs.

"I just don't feel good," she said tearfully.

April 2022: Amy's dog Little Bit dies

In April 2022, Amy confirmed that her beloved chihuahua Little Bit had died at 22 years old.

"Rip little bit. I love you so much. 2000-2022" she captioned an Instagram photo of her late dog.

July 2022: Amy welcomes her second baby

Amy Slaton

On July 5, 2022, Amy gave birth to her second baby — a boy named Glenn Allen Halterman.

"The wait is finally over ... Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman," she told PEOPLE at the time. "The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!"

Summer 2022: Tammy reaches goal weight for weight-loss surgery

TLC

Tammy eventually shed over 180 lbs. since re-entering rehab, meaning she was at the weight required to safely go ahead with weight-loss surgery.

"I need to get to 550 lbs. for me to be approved for surgery," Tammy explained in a February 2023 episode. "Until then, I hate getting on a scale. My worst fear is gaining weight. I don't want to disappoint my family or myself."

At a check-up, Tammy stepped on the scale and the doctor revealed she was at 534 lbs.

"B---- are you serious," her sister Amanda said with a smile. "For real? Tammy, you see that!"

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," Tammy said. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

"I did that!" she added. "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"

Summer 2022: Tammy prepares for her first weight-loss surgery

TLC

After reaching the required target weight, Tammy underwent her first bariatric surgery in the summer of 2022.

An emotional clip from season 4 showed Tammy's family cheering her on as she exited the hospital in a wheelchair.

"They had a poster for me to read that everybody wrote a little something on there to celebrate me. I mean, b-----s this is about me at the end of the day because I'm queen," Tammy laughed.

"I really do appreciate everybody coming. I needed them. I needed to know that they love me no matter what," she said before starting to cry. "I needed to know that they're here for me. They love me. That's one of the biggest things to help push me through to get to where I am now."

October 2022: Tammy gets engaged to Caleb Willingham

TLC

In a March 2023 episode, Tammy was left speechless after getting engaged to boyfriend Caleb Willingham. The couple first met at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio.

"So today I decided I'd set up a little something for Tammy," Caleb said of the October 2022 engagement. "I'm rounding everyone up — our friends, even the staff — and at this point she knows something's up because why is she in the parking lot? She starts shaking a little bit and turning red and doing everything that's absolutely adorable to me about her."

In the 1000-Lb. Sisters clip, Caleb proposed to Tammy outside of the rehab facility as their friends watched and cheered for the couple."So it's just been a short time but I know without a doubt you are the most beautiful amazing wonderful person I've ever known," he said. "Will you marry me?"

"You did shake your head yes, but she was speechless," Caleb told Tammy in a confessional."For once," Tammy replied with a smile.

"We're engaged! I know it's only been three weeks but I've never felt this way about anybody," she added. "The last two relationships I was never this happy."

November 2022: Tammy marries Caleb Willingham

Michael Moretti

A month after getting engaged, Tammy and Willingham got married in a small ceremony at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center.

"I was so nervous sitting in the chair, getting my hair done and my make up done, seeing my family all dressed for my wedding," she told PEOPLE of her wedding day. "My brother pushing me down the aisle, seeing all my friends and family just looking their best. And then, seeing my husband and seeing how handsome he looked. It stopped my heart."

She continued, "And then the ceremony! Awesome! Everything! The vows my husband said. I couldn't have asked for a better wedding. Then the kiss sealed the deal — that was my husband!"

March 2023: Tammy shares photos of her dramatic weight loss

Tammy Slaton/Instagram

On March 9, 2023, Tammy shared a series of photos on Instagram that showed off her impressive weight loss. Though Tammy didn't include a caption, fans and followers were quick to comment words of encouragement.

"I think I speak for everyone when I say WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU 👏," wrote one commenter, while another said, Tammy I am so proud of you! I always knew you could do it 💗. You look great & we can tell you're genuinely happy. I look forward to watching you transform into who you're meant to be!"

March 2023: Amy and her husband Michael Halterman split

Amy Slaton Instagram

Less than a year after welcoming their second child together, Amy's husband filed for divorce from the TLC star.

According to court documents, Halterman filed for divorce from Amy in Kentucky on March 13, 2023.