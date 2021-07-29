Alicia Witt Says She 'Can't Count' How Many Times She's Been Asked to Lose Weight

Alicia Witt is done letting her weight be a topic of conversation.

When the 45-year-old actress and singer landed her first film, David Lynch's Dune, she was just 5 years old. And throughout her lengthy career since, she revealed that she's noticed how long women in the industry have been scrutinized for their size.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was expected and accepted that women could be spoken to and of in a certain way," Witt told Page Six about Hollywood throughout the 90s. "It was considered no big deal to tell a woman, 'You should lose 15 lbs., you should lose 20 lbs.' "

The outlet reports that she admitted she "can't even count" the number of times she was told to lose weight.

"It started when I was a young teenager," Witt continued. "And coming from sources as seemingly innocuous as friends. The phrase 'the camera puts on 10 lbs.' was something that women would say to their daughters and their sisters."

Witt says she no longer worries about her body image or how others view her, telling Page Six she doesn't even keep a scale at her Nashville home.

"I only hear how much I weigh when I go for my annual physical goal," she said. "And I put that out of my head right away because I just don't care. I know when I feel healthy. And I know if I overdo it one day, I'm not going to beat myself up about it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Witt recently appeared in the Netflix black comedy I Care A Lot starring Rosamund Pike and Dianne Wiest, and is set to appear in the upcoming historical thriller Alice alongside Keke Palmer and rapper Common. She's also had a successful television career, with roles in Orange Is The New Black, The Walking Dead, Supernatural, Nashville, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Lynch's Twin Peaks, and more.

Throughout the pandemic, the actress has been focusing on her music career, releasing her latest music video to her single "Talk to You" last month, which shows the moment loved ones and strangers meet up for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago.