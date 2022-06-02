Alicia Witt Reveals She Was Beginning Treatments for Cancer When Her Parents Died 

"Just a little over 2 months ago, i had my last round of chemical therapy prior to my mastectomy," Alicia Witt told her Instagram followers Wednesday

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeQzPuhO6Qn/?hl=en working hed: Alicia Witt Reveals Private Cancer Battle in Which She Had a Mastectomy and Was Undergoing Treatment When Her Parents died

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeQzPuhO6Qn/?hl=en working hed: Alicia Witt Reveals Private Cancer Battle in Which She Had a Mastectomy and Was Undergoing Treatment When Her Parents died

Alicia Witt is opening up about her private battle with cancer two months after completing chemotherapy.

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old actress shared videos of the moment she struck a gong in celebration of the end of her treatments as well as a photo of her holding her official certificate. She also posted a selfie and images in which she removed her head and chest coverings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Just a little over 2 months ago, i had my last round of chemical therapy prior to my mastectomy," Witt wrote alongside the set of images and videos.

Sending love to her "beloved, brilliant, collaborative, communicative doctor," she added that the Tennessee Oncology physician was there to see her ring the bell.

"Although we didn't yet know for absolute certain until after the mastectomy that the disease was completely healed from my left breast, this marked the end of my carboplatin/taxotere, + herceptin/perjeta (the latter two are immunotherapies which will continue, per protocol for HER2+, through the end of this year)," Witt continued.

She also gave a shoutout to her "tiny crew of human angels" who were by her side during her six treatments, crediting them for "keeping my spirits high" and replacing her therapy cap, which aims to minimize hair loss, when needed.

alicia witt and parents Credit: alicia witt/ instagram

"While keeping hair was obviously the last of my concerns on a larger level, i did deeply wish to keep my diagnosis private until it was 100% healed, god willing," she added.

Continued Witt: "I'm so grateful to all those along the way during treatment who honored me by protecting my privacy during these months 🙏🏻 and grateful to help share that these caps can truly play a huge role in allowing a patient to reveal her journey on her own time, when she is ready."

The star said that being able to keep the news private served as a "much needed part of my healing" as she grieved the loss of her parents, Robert and Diane Witt, who were found dead in their Worcester, Massachusetts, home last December, around the same time Witt was "beginning" her treatments.

One month after their deaths, she opened up about the tragedy for the first time on Facebook and Instagram, sharing several photos of her parents.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's been a month since I got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on," she wrote in part. "Waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently that the next call would be from them, angry I'd gotten someone else involved. Knowing as soon as I heard the detective's voice on the other line that they were gone. Knowing I would never hear their voices again. Beginning the rest of my life of finding them on the breeze, in a song, in a dream."

The former Orange Is the New Black actress revealed she was able to "quietly travel" to Worcester to attend a "beautiful service and burial, to mourn and to celebrate them in total privacy."

Concluding her post, the actress briefly recalled her final conversation with her parents.