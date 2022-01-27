The Clueless star responded to a photo caption that described her as "fat"

Alicia Silverstone Gives the Middle Finger to Body Shaming: 'I Think I Look Good'

Alicia Silverstone is letting her fingers — and a choice song — do the talking in her response to internet body shaming.

The Clueless star, 45, came across a photo of herself in a navy blue slip dress and noticed that the photo was titled: "Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo."

That inspired Silverstone to make a TikTok calling it out. In the video, the Baby-Sitter's Club actress shows the photo and the caption and then gives it the middle finger — and a smile — all set to the song "abcdfu" by GAYLE.

"Damn. I think I look good 😂🤷🏼‍♀️" she added in the caption.

Silverstone has talked about dealing with body shaming in the past, and in April 2020 opened up about the name-calling she endured after filming Batgirl in 1997's Batman & Robin. While promoting the movie, she was nicknamed "Fatgirl" by paparazzi and tabloids who mocked her body, and she was even asked for her bra size while doing press appearances.

"They would make fun of my body when I was younger," she said. "It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn't confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone's body shape, that doesn't seem like the right thing to be doing to a human."

Silverstone said that the film-making process as a whole "wasn't my favorite."

"There were working circumstances that were less than favorable in terms of how things went down."

But Silverstone, who was in her early twenties at the time, knew that she shouldn't let the criticism get to her.