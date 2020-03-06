Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Proudly Shows Off 'Dimples on My Cheeks' in One-Piece Bathing Suit

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is showing off her “dimples!”

On Wednesday, Fedotowsky-Manno, 35, shared a sweet photo of herself and her two kids walking along the beach of Maui, Hawaii, from their family vacation.

“Dimples on my cheeks and on my face,” Fedotowsky-Manno proudly captioned the post in reference to her bikini body, adding a wink-face and palm tree emoji.

The Bachelorette alum, who sported a floral cutout one-piece, is captured walking hand-in-hand with her daughter Molly Sullivan, 3, while holding her 1-year-old son Riley Doran on her hip.

Fedotowsky-Manno’s husband Kevin Manno was missing from the heartwarming shot.

“One week post Hawaii and I find myself sitting here reminiscing while looking at photos on my phone. Best trip of my life,” the reality star wrote.

“I ate what I wanted, I drank what I wanted, I rocked a bathing suit without any fear whatsoever, and as a result, I created the most amazing memories with my family!”

Fedotowsky-Manno further elaborated on her desire to focus less on how she looks and more on basking in precious family moments.

“It’s incredible how much time we spend worrying about how we look – and then end up missing moments like this. I vow never to miss them again!”

Fedotowsky-Manno also hilariously admitted that her daughter’s “swimsuit is totally on backwards.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Fedotowsky-Manno got candid about motherhood.

Image zoom Ali Fedotowsky-Manno with her children Ali Fedotowsky/Instagram

Last month, Fedotowsky-Manno opened up about a “super embarrassing” incident involving Riley, revealing to her Instagram followers that he accidentally defecated in the hotel pool during their vacation at the Fairmont Kea Lani in Hawaii.

The update came hours after Fedotowsky-Manno shared that Riley “hasn’t poop in 3 days” in an Instagram post.

“So, Riley pooped and I’m so mortified at what went down when he finally pooped that I don’t think I’m ready to share — or will ever be able to share — but I’m just letting you guys all know it happened,” she said in a video, giving the camera the thumbs up.

In addition to being candid about the not-so-pretty moments with her children, Fedotowsky-Manno has always been open and honest when it comes to changes regarding her body.

Back in 2018, Fedotowsky-Manno shared a photo of her post-baby body on Instagram with an inspirational message about the importance of acknowledging the positive physical transformations after giving birth.

Self-love is a difficult thing to fully embrace. When I look at myself in the mirror I can’t help but notice that my hips are wider than they used to be, my wrinkles are deeper than when I was in my 20s, and my stomach has lumps and bumps that didn’t used to be there,” said The Bachelorette alum.