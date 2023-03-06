Alexia Nepola Denies She and Marysol Patton Took Ozempic on 'RHOM'

Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola is denying that she and Marysol Patton used Ozempic during a recent episode of the show.

Best friends and original cast members on the show since 2011, Nepola and Patton say they did not take the drug — which is indicated to treat type 2 diabetes.

Despite speculation that she and Patton, 66, were using Ozempic, Nepola told Page Six that they were taking in B-12 injections during an episode of the show that aired last month.

"It's for energy, and it has, like, other nutrients," Nepola, 55, told the outlet.

She added, "The doctor had given it to Marysol because she felt weak and lethargic, and [it] maybe had to do something with her diet, but the B-12 always adds to anybody's health."

The doctor in the scene said the injection was a "fat-burning shot" and told the duo to take it once a week for maintenance, which piqued fans' curiosity, Page Six reported.

Nepola and Patton are not the first Real Housewives cast members to push back against claims that they have used the controversial drug.

In January, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards shot down rumors that she was taking Ozempic, after she posted a photo of herself in a bikini.

"I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have," Richards wrote after a fan made the claim.

She added in another comment, "I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May."

Nepola told Page Six that she dislikes needles, and believes in moderation when it comes to her diet.

"I always had everything in my house," the mother of two said. "It's about portion control. You're not going to eat the entire bag of chips, but you have to know how to eat, like, a few bites and that's it."

In January, PEOPLE spoke with Ania Jastreboff, M.D., PhD., an obesity medicine physician scientist at Yale University, who is trained as both an adult endocrinologist and a pediatric endocrinologist, to better understand Ozempic, as well as Wegovy, a drug that treats chronic obesity.

Both Ozempic and Wegovy are semaglutide and not appetite suppressants; they are nutrient-stimulated and hormone-based, Jastreboff said.

"These medications are working in a way to mimic those hormones that are released from our intestine and our pancreas when we eat, then impact different tissues in our body," she said. "One of the targets is the brain. So, they work in the brain to impact satiety. So, what happens is when patients take these medications, they feel more full earlier, especially during the weight-reduction phase."