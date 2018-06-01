Alexandra Daddario Admits She's 'a Complete Germophobe'

Alexandra Daddario has a fear of filth.

“I’m a complete germophobe,” Daddario told PEOPLE Thursday while promoting Kleenex Wet Wipes.

The Baywatch actress, 32, doesn’t love to shake hands. “Sometimes I’d rather do the fist bump,” she admits. She also cleans the telephone and TV remote when she enters a hotel room. “They say the remote is the dirtiest.”

She also brings disinfectant wipes “on airplanes too because I travel so much … wipe down your seat and just have that peace of mind,” she said.

Because of her germ-resistant living, she doesn’t get sick often, but when she does, she wants soup and bad reality TV in bed “like 90 DayFiancé, which is one of my favorites.”



Although Daddario likes “to keep everything clean,” she insists her hangup doesn’t affect her relationships.

“I’m not type-A with that kind of thing. I am a germophobe but I’m not organized,” she said. “I’m not a stickler for having a guy leave his clothes on the floor or something, or leave a dish on the table, that’s not a huge problem for me.” However, if a guy is sick, “then they have to stay away from me,” she warned.

The actress has been linked to Zac Efron, although she said they are “just very good friends.”

Efron and Daddario, who played love interests in Baywatch, were seeing each other “on and off since their time working together on the movie last year, but they are not officially dating,” a source previously told PEOPLE.