WWE Wrestler Alexa Bliss Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis: 'Glad I Always Got My Skin Checked'

Alexa Bliss is recovering from a health scare.

The 31-year-old WWE star revealed on her social media that she had skin cancer.

She shared a candid photo of herself on her Instagram Story that showed a bandage on the side of her face, writing a message to little Alexa.

"Dear younger me, You should have stayed out of tanning beds," she quipped before she reassured fans that she is "All clear now though!"

She also thanked American Skin Institute "for taking great care of me!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alexa Bliss/instagram

The athlete shared more details on Twitter.

She replied to one fan who asked how she was doing, "Thank you! Don't worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds!"

Another asked Alexa if she had seen "marks or spots" that caused her to get checked.

"There was a spot on my face yes," she confirmed, adding that it "had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy."

The Masked Singer star noted that the spot turned out to be basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.

"During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked 😊," she said.

Many stars have been open about their experiences with skin cancer, with one of the latest being Teddi Mellencamp.

Last year, she had 12 melanomas removed and was declared cancer-free, however, she shared an update in January.

"I went in for my 4-6 week checkup and there were three new spots my doctors felt needed to be biopsied," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram. "I'm getting a lot of questions about the spots being white. I have had both white and brown melanomas; this is why I continue to share to get checked no matter what."

RELATED VIDEO: California Woman Contracts HPV-Related Nail Cancer Following Visit to Salon

She continued her post by describing a new lymph node scare.

"Also, recently I felt a bump on my neck. My anxiety, of course, took over. I touched it at least 303 times. However, day of appointment, I assumed it was nothing. And then the ultrasound came back irregular. I had the option of a needle biopsy or getting it cut out completely; the doctor recommended the biopsy to start, however there's a small chance it'll come back inconclusive and we will then have to remove it."

It was upsetting for the reality star, who had three lymph nodes removed last year to make sure her melanomas had not spread.

"As someone who is a controlled person, I'm dealing as best I can with something out of my control," she wrote. "Things I can control: staying on top of my appointments, self-checks, and asking my doctors questions."