Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek 'Feeling Great' amid His Pancreatic Cancer Treatment: 'My Numbers Are Good'

"I am doing well," Alex Trebek said in a YouTube video on Thursday

Alex Trebek is "feeling great" as he continues to seek treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The Jeopardy! host, 79, opened up about his health in a YouTube video shared on Thursday, telling fans he's been continuing his cancer treatment amid the game show's hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I am doing well," he shared. "I have been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I am feeling great."

Trebek added that he "even wrote a book" during his time away from the studio, saying that his memoir, The Answer Is …Reflections on My Life, will be out on July 21.

The star appeared to be in good spirits as he also joked about growing his goatee during the break in production.

"Whenever there's a break in the Jeopardy! tape schedule, I often take that opportunity to grow some facial hair. Clearly, I've been doing that while waiting for us to safely return to the studio, which I hope will be very, very soon," he said.

In the meantime, Trebek said he's been recording show openings in his home for upcoming special episodes of Jeopardy! that will air starting July 20.

The episodes will feature footage from the Jeopardy! "vault," including Trebek's first-ever appearance as the show's host.

"Once again, I can't wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September," he said. "Meanwhile, my wish for all of you: stay safe."

Alex celebrated surviving one year since his 2019 cancer diagnosis this March.

In a video, the Jeopardy! host noted that despite there being only an 18 percent one-year survival rate for patients, he had passed that milestone — and plans to celebrate another one next year.

"I am very happy to report that I have just reached that marker," Alex said, referring to the survival statistic.

Still, he admitted the journey hasn't been easy, having fought several ups and downs.

Last May, Alex told PEOPLE that his first round of chemo had gone so well that some of his tumors had shrunk by 50 percent. However, later in the summer, he said his numbers had gone back up, and he would undergo another round of chemo — the side effects of which could leave him feeling depleted and oftentimes, depressed.

However, Trebek prevailed.