The former MLB player revealed he’s been working on his fitness since December

Alex Rodriguez Shows Off Weight Loss Transformation: ‘Left the Dad Bod in 2020’

Alex Rodriguez has bid farewell to his "dad bod" last year!

The former MLB player, 45, shared a before-and-after photo of himself in December 2020 and April 2021, showing off his weight loss.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo from last year, Rodriguez – whose engagement to Jennifer Lopez recently was called off – posed in his yard wearing a tan sweater set and sunglasses.

The other photo from this month shows the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball analyst appearing slimmed down while standing in the same yard as his "before" picture. The father of two showed off his toned body in a fitted white shirt and tailored pants.

"Left the Dad-bod in 2020. 💪🏽," Rodriguez wrote.

He added, "Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I've been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips."

Alex Rodriguez Credit: Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'Are Figuring Out How to Be Exes and Remain Friends': Source

Chef Kelvin – who occasionally cooks for Rodriguez – commented, "Happy I was apart of this journey ! You did the hard part I fed the soul!"

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," actor Terry Crews commented.

Designer Brian Atwood called the former MLB star "snatched" amid several other compliments Rodriguez received.

Rodriguez's post comes just a week after he and Lopez, 51, announced their split.

Jlo and Arod Credit: Dan MacMedan/Getty

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Ultimately Ended Engagement to Alex Rodriguez Because She Couldn't Fully 'Trust' Him: Sources

The pair were recently spotted getting dinner at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles — the same spot where they had their first date, in 2017.

Despite their breakup, the exes met to "talk business and how to move forward in a friendly way," a source close to Lopez tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

"Jennifer and Alex are figuring out how to be exes and still remain friends," the source adds.

Lopez and Rodriguez have shared business ventures as well as shared properties in L.A., New York and Miami.