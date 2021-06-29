Summer Vibes! Alex Rodriguez Posts Shirtless Photo After Weight Loss, Enjoying Sun-Soaked Day

"I've fallen, and I can't get up! And I'm good with that," A.Rod captioned the relaxed snapshot

Summer is in full swing for Alex Rodriguez!

The retired MLB player, 45, shared a sunny snapshot on Instagram Sunday that showed him stretched out atop a floating mat on the water, wearing black swim trunks, sunglasses and a big smile.

"I've fallen, and I can't get up! And I'm good with that. #perfectweather ☀️," Rodriguez playfully wrote.

The athlete's post comes about two months after he first debuted his "dad bod" weight loss, with a before-and-after photo comparing his body in December 2020 to his fitness progress in April 2021.

"Left the Dad-bod in 2020. 💪🏽," Rodriguez joked of his trimmer figure on Instagram.

The ESPN analyst smiled in a tan sweater set and sunglasses in the older photo, and struck a pose in a fitted white shirt and tailored pants in the second snap.

"Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I've been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Alex Rodriguez Calls Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis a "World Class Mommy" as They Reunite for Workout

Rodriguez and former fiancée Jennifer Lopez notably called off their engagement in April. The singer, 51, has since moved on, rekindling her relationship with former fiancé Ben Affleck.

Meanwhile, the Yankees legend was spotted hanging out with Saturday Night Live producer - and Affleck's ex! - Lindsay Shookus at a Hamptons party earlier this month, but a rep told PEOPLE that the she and Rodriguez "have been friends for 15 years."

Shookus, 41, and Rodriguez were seen sitting next to each other in a video circulated by Deuxmoi on Instagram. According to Page Six, Rodriguez was attending Shookus' birthday party, where magician Josh Beckerman performed. He was also joined by his business partner Marc Lore.