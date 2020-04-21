Alex Rodriguez Shares Look at Workout Routine with Jennifer Lopez: 'Getting It in'

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are focused on gains while in self-isolation.

On Monday, Rodriguez, 44, shared a glimpse of the couple's at-home workout routine on his Instagram Story, first recording Lopez, 50, as she focussed on lifting weights. The retired athlete offered words of encouragement as the "On the Floor" singer continued her reps, wearing a sports bra and leggings.

Switching spots, Lopez then captured a clip of her fiancé lifting his weights over his head, as she looked on, visible in the mirror behind him. "Getting it in!!" Rodriguez wrote over the video of his strength training.

The sporty couple spoke to fans on social media earlier this month about the importance of staying home and practicing social distancing during the pandemic to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We’re staying home to protect those on the frontlines — the doctors, the nurses and technicians that are working so hard to save lives at our hospitals,” Lopez said on Instagram at the time.

Rodriguez wrote in the caption to the video message on his account that they were staying home to "protect the real heroes, the doctors, nurses, technicians, who are working so hard everyday to save lives and keep everyone safe."

Last month, Lopez said she was using the time of self-isolation to recharge and "reset."

“We’re all stuck at home right now,” she told Elle at the time. “... Everybody’s quarantined and the world is upside-down and crazy. So we’ve gotta make lemonade out of lemons right now, don’t we? We have to find ways to focus and work from home, but also finding things to keep our spirits high.”

The Hustlers star added: “This situation if we’re lucky enough to be healthy — and if you are, be grateful — but if you’re healthy and home, it’s a real reset button for so many of us.”

Lopez said she was confident that the pandemic won’t last forever.

“At some point, hopefully soon, we’re going to bounce back; we always bounce back," she said. "And so we need to use this time to get ready to come back even better … Nobody wanted this to happen, but if it has to be this way, you can take advantage of the time and work to get better. But do that work from home.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.