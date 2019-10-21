Alec Baldwin Shocks Tonight Show Fans After Dropping His Pants to Show Off Weight Loss

Alec Baldwin is ready to show off his new, trimmed-down body.

On Sunday, during a special post–Sunday Night Football episode of The Tonight Show, the Motherless Brooklyn actor, 61, revealed his recent weight loss to show host Jimmy Fallon and an unexpecting audience.

While chatting with Fallon about one unique birthday visit to the show where a dummy version of the actor fell through the ceiling, Baldwin recalled that the dummy of himself also included a removable gut.

“You had to put the added gut on the dummy?” Baldwin said while Fallon showed the audience a photo of the actor’s replica.

Ready to prove that the gut was a thing of the past, Baldwin was quick to show off his recent weight loss to the audience. Removing his microphone pack from his pants, the star shocked Fallon and his studio audience when he dropped his pants.

“You wanna see how much weight I’ve lost? Ready?” he said as he stood up to show his toned legs, stirring cheers from members of the audience. “My pants don’t even fit me anymore!”

With a laugh, Fallon attempted to cover Baldwin’s lower half using the photo of the dummy, only for the movie star to joke, “It’s not big enough.”

“Oh my gosh, you look fantastic,” Fallon said, to which the father of four replied, “That was just for you Jimmy; I wouldn’t do that on any other show.”

Recently, Baldwin’s wife Hilaria, 35, opened up to PEOPLE about why after four kids, talking about her recent pregnancy early on was a no-brainer.

“The one thing that’s been liberating is I told people my first trimester,” Hilaria, who is expecting her fifth child with the actor, told PEOPLE. “It was so stressful for me to have to keep it a secret on top of everything when you don’t feel well, and it’s like everyone is telling you to not say anything.”

“Then I realized that after having many children and having a miscarriage in the spring, this is my sixth pregnancy. Through having that, for me, there’s no reason to be quiet — absolutely no reason,” she added. “If I lose the baby, then I don’t have to be ashamed of it. I can be open about it.”

Baldwin plays a corrupt villain in Motherless Brooklyn, alongside costars Bruce Willis, Leslie Mann and Edward Norton — who wrote and directed the film — out November 1.