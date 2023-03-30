Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Addresses Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Cancer Diagnosis

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson spoke out about her family shortly after news of her sister Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis became public.

"This is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home. No matter how famous they are. Yes, I'm very famous, but normal s--- happens to me and my family & y'all need to realize that ASAP," wrote the 17-year-old in an Instagram Story alongside a screenshot of an article on TMZ, which first reported the news.

Anna and her teenage sister appeared alongside their mother, Mama June Shannon, 43, on TLC's 2019 series Toddlers & Tiaras. They were joined by their siblings — Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 26, and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23 — for the 2012 spinoff Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

A source told TMZ that the family is "very hopeful" that the 28-year-old will pull through the diagnosis after they were given the news in January.

The outlet added that the cancer was discovered in Anna's liver, kidney and lung following a series of tests after she complained about experiencing stomach aches. Doctors are reportedly waiting to see how she reacts to the first round of chemotherapy she underwent last month before they make any further decisions.

Since the family's spinoff series, Anna became a mom of two.

She welcomed her daughter Kaitlyn Elizabeth in 2012. Anna married her then-boyfriend, Michael Cardwell, two years after her daughter's arrival in 2014. The pair welcomed daughter Kylee Madison in 2015 before separating in 2017.

Most recently, Anna was linked with boyfriend Eldridge Toney, whom she went Instagram official with in April 2019.

RELATED VIDEO: Mama June's Daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He also confirmed their relationship in May 2020, sharing a beach selfie of Anna on Instagram with the caption, "I can't wait for another beach trip with you @annamarie35."

Just days before news of her health diagnosis broke, she returned to Instagram, sharing her first post since July 2022.

"Well I ain't posted here in a while," wrote Anna. "Your girl is back sorry for the photo dump that's going to happen hahah I love y'all and I hope y'all hope y'all are having a good week #imback #2023 #tiktok."