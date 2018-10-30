One woman’s Halloween costume turned into an actual nightmare when she couldn’t remove her fake teeth from her mouth.

Anna Tew of Mobile County, Alabama, spent $3 to dress up as a zombie for the annual celebration and used the glue that came with her “Devil Teeth” purchase, according to local station WKRG. She didn’t expect the terrifying events that followed.

“I was trying to remove them then because they were just tight,” Tew recalled to the outlet. “It went on and on, and I was trying to get them out, and after it was over with, I tried until — it was like 2 o’clock this morning. They wouldn’t budge.”

She then described taking a pair of wire clippers to her chompers because the pain in her mouth was so excruciating. “I even … cut the tips of those two off,” she said, referring to the fake teeth.

Eventually, Tew decided to visit an emergency dentist, Dr. John Murphy at Alabama Family Dental.

“He talked about drilling. They had a saw, talked about taking [them] off in sections, and they couldn’t numb it because they were scared they would actually pull my teeth out,” Tew said of the appointment. “So he went in and picked and pulled, and I squealed like a baby, and they got them out.”

So how did her faux fangs get stuck in the first place? According to Murphy, “Just the natural shape of your teeth and your gums can sometimes cause something to be adhered and get stuck.”

As of Tuesday morning, it’s unclear if Tew plans to take legal action — she didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. For now, she just wants to give fellow Halloween fanatics fair warning about the dangers of “temporary” costume glue.