Al Roker to Miss 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting amid Ongoing Health Issues

The Today show weather anchor, 68, will be absent from the annual event as he continues recovering from blood clots in his leg and lungs that sent him to the hospital earlier this month

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 01:27 PM
CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Pictured: (l-r) Hoda Kotb, Al Roker
Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Al Roker will be missing his second holiday event due to his ongoing health issues.

The Today show weather anchor — who has been absent from the NBC morning show for four weeks now — will not be hosting this year's annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center as he's recovering from blood clots in his leg and lungs that sent him to the hospital earlier this month.

For the Nov. 30 event, Roker, 68, will be replaced by Mario Lopez, who will step in alongside Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin, according to the event page.

Roker's upcoming absence comes shortly after he missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last week, his first time not appearing at the iconic parade in 27 years.

During NBC's broadcast of the 96th annual parade on Thursday, his fellow morning show co-hosts sent Roker well wishes.

"For the past 27 parades, at this moment, Savannah, we would turn to Al Roker, who is our Today show colleague and our best pal," Kotb said. "But as a lot of you have heard, Al's recovering — he's recovering very well from a recent medical issue. And we just want to say, we love you Al. Wondering if you're watching, but we wish you a full recovery."

Roker first gave an update on his whereabouts on Nov. 18, revealing in an Instagram post that he's been receiving medical treatment for blood clots.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been," he wrote, captioning a photo of a bouquet of flowers. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs."

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," he added. "Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

Last week, Roker shared on his Instagram that he was leaving the hospital just in time for the holiday.

"This is my version of the Thanksgiving Day Parade — getting ready to leave the hospital!" Roker said as he walked through the hall. "Time to blow this taco stand. Woohoo!"

Related Articles
Al Roker attends the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Al Roker Misses First Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 Years as 'Today' Costars Send Him Their Love
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, D.C., US, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Biden resumed official travel today for the first time since his bout with Covid-19, traveling to Kentucky to show federal support for the state's recovery from historic flooding and to console survivors of the devastation. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
President Biden Reveals Plans to Check in on Al Roker While Calling Into the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Al Roker
Al Roker Recovering After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots in His Leg and Lungs
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWqkL0gdqD/ potus's profile picture potus Verified Jill and I were honored to speak with women and men of our Armed Forces this afternoon. You gave up your seat at the Thanksgiving table to defend us – and we owe you a debt of gratitude. You’re the best of America. 1d
Bidens Spend Thanksgiving Calling Military Members to Express Gratitude for Their Service
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Mariah Carey to Open for Santa with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance: 'My Childhood Dream'
Dancers cut the ribbon at the start of the 96th-annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade
All the Must-See Photos from the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Pete Davisdon Emily Ratajkowski
Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Sit Courtside in N.Y.C., Plus Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and More
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys Performs in New York City, Plus David Harbour, Brendan Fraser and More
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Eve attends the launch event for the Bulgari Serpenti Metamorphosis immersive experience exhibition at Saatchi Gallery on November 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bulgari)
Eve Stuns in London, Plus James McAvoy, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson and More
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Shimmers in N.Y.C., Plus Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps, Lupita Nyong'o and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Paula Abdul attends the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Paula Abdul and Jimmy Fallon Lead the Macy's Parade, Plus Diddy, Weird Al and More
2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Cutting, Queensbury, United States - 10 Nov 2022
The 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Has Been Cut Down and Is on Its Way to NYC
Thanksgiving Parade, New York, USA - 22 Nov 2018
Everything to Know About the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Says Savannah Guthrie Is So Funny She Sometimes Worries They'll Get Fired: 'She Drops Bombs'
See the Today Hosts Turned Reality Stars in Hilarious Real Housewives Parody: ‘I Always Make It Rain’
See the 'Today' Hosts-Turned-Reality Stars in Hilarious' Real Housewives' Parody: 'I Always Make It Rain'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Al Roker attends the 70th anniversary celebration of NBC's "Today" at The Paley Center for Media on May 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Al Roker Has 'Mild Symptoms' After Testing Positive for COVID: 'He Feels Well'