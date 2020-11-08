Al Roker Thanks Fans for Support After Diagnosis, Says He's Going to Tell Prostate Cancer 'You're Fired'

Al Roker is ready to beat prostate cancer.

On Saturday, the Today show star, 66, thanked fans for their overwhelming support after revealing the day prior that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"Oh my gosh, is this not a glorious day or what? Fantastic. And it reminds me that I've got to thank each and every one of you for your prayers, your support, your well wishes after I announced on Friday that I am battling prostate cancer," Roker said in an Instagram video.

"And with any luck, next week I'm going to be having prostate cancer surgery, and I'm going to tell prostate cancer, to borrow a phrase, 'you're fired,' " he added, in reference to Donald Trump's infamous phrase from The Celebrity Apprentice.

Roker captioned the post, "I am beyond #grateful to the outpouring of #prayers and #goodwishes since I shared I have #prostatecancer but going to tell that cancer, #yourefired."

Roker announced his diagnosis during Friday's Today show broadcast, adding that he'll undergo surgery next week.

"It's a good news-bad news kind of thing," he said. "Good news is we caught it early. Not-great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

Roker added, "We'll just wait and see, and hopefully in about two weeks I'll be back [on the show]."

The TV personality's doctor, Dr. Vincent Laudone, said Roker's cancer "appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate."

"Fortunately his cancer appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it's more aggressive, we wanted to treat it, and after discussion regarding all of the different options — surgery, radiation, focal therapy — we settled on removing the prostate," Laudone said on Friday.

Image zoom Al Roker | Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

The cancer was detected during a routine physical when his doctor found that he had an "elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA)" in his bloodwork results. Then, the father of three had an MRI and a biopsy that confirmed the cancer diagnosis on Sept. 29.