Al Roker 'Thankful' He's 'Well Enough' to Decorate Christmas Tree After Return Home from Hospital

Al Roker is feeling excited to be home and preparing for Christmas despite his ongoing health issues.

On Friday, the Today show weather anchor, 68, shared a series of Instagram photos decorating his Christmas tree while at home with his wife, Deborah Roberts, 62, and their children — daughter Leila, 24, and son Nick, 20.

In the photos, Roker was all smiles as he and his family filled the tree with ornaments before posing for a group snap.

"So thankful to be well enough to decorate the Roker Family #christmastree," he captioned the post.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Al Roker/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Al Roker/Instagram

Earlier this month, Roker returned home after being readmitted to the hospital amid ongoing health issues, sharing the news via Instagram.

At the time, he posted a photo of himself in his family's kitchen, along with a snap of his wife and daughter.

Roker captioned the sentimental celebration, "Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers."

His release from the hospital came just hours after he shared a photo of the sunrise and city skyline, telling his followers that he's hoping to be out of the hospital soon.

"Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge," he captioned the Instagram post. "God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Roker was rushed back to the hospital just one day after he was discharged on Thanksgiving, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Roker, who has been recovering from blood clots in his leg and lungs, was taken back to the hospital via ambulance, Page Six was first to report.

"Al was rushed to the hospital after Thanksgiving," a source told PEOPLE.

"His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital he improved," according to Page Six.

Roker was first hospitalized earlier last month, revealing on Instagram Nov. 18 that he's been receiving medical treatment for blood clots.