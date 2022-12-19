Al Roker 'Thankful' He's 'Well Enough' to Decorate Christmas Tree After Return Home from Hospital

The Today show weather anchor, 68, shared photos decorating his Christmas tree at home with his family amid his ongoing health issues

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 19, 2022 04:06 PM
Al Roker Celebrates Being 'Well Enough' to Decorate Christmas Tree amid Health Issues
Photo: Al Roker/Instagram

Al Roker is feeling excited to be home and preparing for Christmas despite his ongoing health issues.

On Friday, the Today show weather anchor, 68, shared a series of Instagram photos decorating his Christmas tree while at home with his wife, Deborah Roberts, 62, and their children — daughter Leila, 24, and son Nick, 20.

In the photos, Roker was all smiles as he and his family filled the tree with ornaments before posing for a group snap.

"So thankful to be well enough to decorate the Roker Family #christmastree," he captioned the post.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Al Roker/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Al Roker/Instagram

Earlier this month, Roker returned home after being readmitted to the hospital amid ongoing health issues, sharing the news via Instagram.

At the time, he posted a photo of himself in his family's kitchen, along with a snap of his wife and daughter.

Roker captioned the sentimental celebration, "Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers."

His release from the hospital came just hours after he shared a photo of the sunrise and city skyline, telling his followers that he's hoping to be out of the hospital soon.

"Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge," he captioned the Instagram post. "God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Roker was rushed back to the hospital just one day after he was discharged on Thanksgiving, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Roker, who has been recovering from blood clots in his leg and lungs, was taken back to the hospital via ambulance, Page Six was first to report.

"Al was rushed to the hospital after Thanksgiving," a source told PEOPLE.

"His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital he improved," according to Page Six.

Roker was first hospitalized earlier last month, revealing on Instagram Nov. 18 that he's been receiving medical treatment for blood clots.

Related Articles
al roker
Al Roker Is Back Home After Being Readmitted to the Hospital: 'So Incredibly Grateful'
al-roker
Al Roker Says He's 'Hopefully Coming Home Soon' After Being Readmitted to Hospital
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker Says He's Feeling 'Strong' as He Updates 'Today' on His Health in Virtual Visit
TODAY -- Pictured: Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Thursday, November 3, 2022
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and 'Today' Team Cheer as Al Roker Returns Home from Hospital
CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Pictured: (l-r) Hoda Kotb, Al Roker
Al Roker to Miss 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting amid Ongoing Health Issues
Al Roker Surprised by Sweet Serenade from 'Today' Staffers as He Recovers at Home — Watch
Al Roker Surprised by Sweet Serenade from 'Today' Staffers as He Recovers at Home — Watch
Al Roker attends the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Al Roker 'Rushed' Back to Hospital Within 24 Hours of His Thanksgiving Release
Al Roker’s daughter jokes about ‘mental breakdown’ amid dad’s rehospitalization
Al Roker's Daughter Praises 'Wonderful' Support as Dad Remains in Hospital: 'We Appreciate It'
Deborah Roberts and Al Roker attend the 2022 New York Ballet Spring Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on May 05, 2022 in New York City
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' Relationship Timeline
Al Roker Family
Al Roker's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
al-roker
Al Roker Sends Gratitude for Fan Support as He Remains in Hospital: 'He's in Very Good Care'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker's Health Journey Over the Years, in His Own Words
'Today' Show Honors Al Roker in 2022 Video Holiday Card Inspired by 'Love Actually'
The 'Today' Show Honors Al Roker in 2022 Video Holiday Card Inspired by 'Love Actually'
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
Hoda Kotb Reveals She Hasn't Mailed Her Family Holiday Cards Yet: 'It's a New Year's Card'
Al Roker attends the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Al Roker Misses First Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 Years as 'Today' Costars Send Him Their Love
TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Savannah Guthrie Misses Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Due to Flu-Like Illness: 'I'm So Sad'