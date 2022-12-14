Al Roker Surprised by Sweet Serenade from 'Today' Staffers as He Recovers at Home — Watch

Al Roker was brought to tears on Monday, as some very special Christmas carolers stopped by his New York City abode for a surprise serenade.

Hours after virtually appearing on the Today show — where he gave an update on how he is recovering after spending four weeks in the hospital for being treated for blood clots in his legs and lungs — the beloved weatherman, 68, opened the doors of the Roker residence to find all of his Today colleagues outside, singing "Jingle Bells" and the especially poignant "I'll Be Home for Christmas," which they rewrote as "Al Be Home for Christmas.'

Today aired footage of the sweet moment on Wednesday. Among the carolers were anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones, as well as meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, who has been filling in for Roker amid his absence from the NBC morning show.

Nathan Congleton/Today

There were also producers from Today, crew staffers, members from the security team, and more among the bunch — all who wore Santa hats, alongside the televised personalities.

"It was one of the most heartwarming moments, for all of us," Guthrie said in a tease on Thursday. "Everybody was in tears. And it was just beautiful and so wonderful to see him."

"This place means so much to Al. To have us all just go out there and serenade him was emotional," added Dryer, Jones noting how "you could just feel the love all over the block."

Roker certainly felt the love, choking up as he stood with a cane at his front door.

"I just want to thank you all," Roker said after their first song wrapped. "It's been a long, hard slog and I've missed you all very much. Seeing all these faces, just means the world to me. And you are all family. ... I just thank you all so much. I really appreciate it."

"I'm impressed you did that without a prompter," he teased, joking, "I guess we have a new contestant for America's Got Talent. So you got that going for you."

He also gave praise to wife Deborah Roberts, 62, who Al said has been "a rock."

"We love you so much, Al," Kotb told Roker. "Every single person couldn't wait to come out here and sing to you."

Nathan Congleton/Today

Roker has been a staple on Today as the program's premiere weather anchor since 1996, and previously made appearances as a substitute weathercaster from 1990 to 1995, filling in for the late Willard Scott before his semiretirement.

He has been absent from Today for several weeks, last appearing on the Nov. 4 broadcast. The weatherman was first hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs, released weeks later and then returned to the facility after Thanksgiving — a visit that caused him to miss the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (his first in 27 years!) and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center.

Nathan Congleton/Today

On Dec. 8, Roker shared via Instagram that he was out of the hospital once again. He said on Monday's episode of Today that recovery has been "a tough slog."

"This has been the hardest one yet — and you know, I've had my fair share of surgeries," he said. "But I feel good, I feel strong. And every day, I feel al little bit better.'

"It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks," added Roker. "I'm a very fortunate person."

Nathan Congleton/Today

At home, Roker has been surrounded by his family, including his Roberts, and daughters Courtney, 35, and Leila, 24. Son Nick, 20, "is going to be home from college very soon," Roker said, while the TV personality's brother and sister in wife have been home too.

As for when he'll be back at Today full time, Roker explained he needed a little more time to recover.

"You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you're in the hospital, and I was in the hospital for 4 weeks. So it's just a certain amount of weakness," Roker said, adding he's doing physical and occupational therapy every day. "I've got to just get my strength back. And in the meantime, I was thinking in January of getting my knee replaced, so I've got to push that back. So I've got a number of issues."

Nathan Congleton/Today

In the meantime, Roker remains a constant presence on Today, even while not there in the flesh. Viewers flocking 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where the show is tapped, have frequently been seen with "Get Well" posters, while Today included a sweet shout-out to him in their 2022 digital holiday card.

Today airs weekdays (beginning at 7 a.m. ET) on NBC.