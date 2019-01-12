Al Roker Slams Jillian Michaels Amid Keto Diet Criticism: She Has 'Promoted On-Camera Bullying'

Jillian Michaels may think the keto diet is a bad idea, but Al Roker begs to differ.

The longtime Today weatherman and co-anchor defended the low-carb, moderate-protein, high-fat diet this week as Michaels made headlines for claiming keto is unhealthy and not the most effective plan.

In a tweet posted Friday, Roker dismissed the celebrity fitness trainer by bringing up her past behavior on The Biggest Loser, which aired on NBC from 2004 to 2016.

“So @JillianMichaels says #Keto is a bad idea. This from a woman who promoted on camera bullying, deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss. Now those sound like bad ideas,” Roker, 64, tweeted.

Al Roker and Jillian Michaels Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images; Presley Ann/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Also on Friday, Roker discussed the diet on the third hour of Today, explaining that he’s been on the plan since Sept. 1 and has only seen his health improve — most notably his cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

“My point is, what works for you, works for you,” he told Today co-anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer. “There’s science on both sides that says it’s not a great idea and science that says it is a good idea.”

“I think it’s up to people —with their doctor, with their medical professional — [to make their own decision],” Roker added.

Michaels has not publicly responded to Roker, though he said on Today that she did email him a response that he chose not to read on air.

Michaels, 44, has been a vocal about her hatred of keto, urging viewers to take a less complicated route when speaking to PEOPLE TV in May.