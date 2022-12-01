Al Roker Sends Gratitude for Fan Support as He Remains in Hospital: 'He's in Very Good Care'

Al Roker sent a message of thanks on Thursday morning's Today show, as he remains in the hospital amid ongoing health issues.

The longtime weather personality has been absent from the NBC morning news program for weeks now, last appearing on the Nov. 4 broadcast. He was first hospitalized to receive treatment for blood clots in his leg and lungs, released weeks later and then returned to the facility after Thanksgiving.

In the process, Roker missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — his first in 27 years — and Wednesay's annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center.

"We all wish that Al could have been with us but due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb said Thursday, while reflecting on the holiday lighting. "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him."

"Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes," she went on to say, noting that she and Craig Melvin FaceTimed Roker from the tree lighting. "He gave us a big thumbs up. So good to see ya, [Al]!"

"Love you, Al," added Sheinelle Jones, while Melvin told Roker, "We'll see you back here soon, my friend."

PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday that Roker was went back to the hospital by ambulance, just one day after he was discharged.

"Al was rushed to the hospital after Thanksgiving," a source told PEOPLE, explaining that the emergency transport came when his wife, Deborah Roberts, was "locked out of her car and couldn't get inside it."

"The car malfunctioned," the inside said. "She couldn't get her phone or any of her belongings."

Roker, 68, has been a staple on Today as the program's premiere weather anchor since 1996, though made appearances as a substitute weathercaster from 1990 to 1995, filling in for the late Willard Scott before his semiretirement.

He was last absent from the show in late September, after testing positive for COVID-19.

The star first opened up about his medical issues in an Instagram post on Nov. 18.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been," he wrote at the time, captioning a photo of a bouquet of flowers. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs."

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," he added. "Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

The day before Thanksgiving, Roker shared a video of himself walking in the hospital.

"This is my version of the Thanksgiving Day Parade — getting ready to leave the hospital!" Roker said as he walked through the hall. "Time to blow this taco stand. Woohoo!"

While Roker has been dealing with his health issues, Dylan Dreyer has been filling in for him on Today. "Not that you need us to tell you how incredible Al is but the first time I called him he immediately said, 'Hey Dylly Dill, how are the boys?' " Dreyer said on Today's Nov. 18 broadcast, noting his positivity and interest in her family even at a time of personal concern: "How are you going to ask about the kids? That's classic Al."