Al Roker Says He's 'Hopefully Coming Home Soon' After Being Readmitted to Hospital

“God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family,” the Today show weather anchor said on social media amid his ongoing health issues

Published on December 8, 2022 09:41 AM
Al Roker is sharing an update to his fans as he remains in the hospital amid ongoing health issues.

On Thursday morning, the Today show weather anchor, 68, shared a photo of the sunrise and city skyline, telling his followers that he's hoping to be out of the hospital soon.

"Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge," he captioned the Instagram post. "God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family."

Roker received a number of supportive messages in the comments, hoping he has a quick and full recovery.

Roker's social media update comes one week after he sent a message of thanks on the Today show while in the hospital.

The longtime TV personality has been absent from the NBC morning news program for several weeks, last appearing on the Nov. 4 broadcast. He was first hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs, released weeks later and then returned to the facility after Thanksgiving.

In the process, Roker missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — his first in 27 years — and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center.

"We all wish that Al could have been with us but due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb said last week, while reflecting on the holiday lighting. "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him."

"Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes," she went on to say, noting that she and Craig Melvin FaceTimed Roker from the tree lighting. "He gave us a big thumbs up. So good to see ya, [Al]!"

PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday that Roker was went back to the hospital by ambulance, just one day after he was discharged.

"Al was rushed to the hospital after Thanksgiving," a source told PEOPLE, explaining that the emergency transport came when his wife, Deborah Roberts, was "locked out of her car and couldn't get inside it."

"The car malfunctioned," the insider said. "She couldn't get her phone or any of her belongings."

Shortly after Roker's health landed him back in the hospital, his 24-year-old daughter Leila thanked her followers for the well wishes she has received since her dad was readmitted.

"Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out," she wrote on her Instagram Story with a selfie. "We really appreciate it."

