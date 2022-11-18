Al Roker Recovering After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots in His Leg and Lungs

Al Roker is on the mend after a health condition sent him to the hospital.

The Today show weather anchor — who has been absent from the NBC morning show for two weeks now — gave an update on his whereabouts Friday morning, revealing in an Instagram post that he's been receiving medical treatment for blood clots.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been," wrote Roker, 68, captioning a photo of a bouquet of flowers. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs."

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," he added.

Roker concluded, "Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

Roker has been a staple on Today as the program's premiere weather anchor since 1996, though made appearances as a substitute weathercaster from 1990 to 1995, filling in for the late Willard Scott before his semiretirement.

He was last absent from the show in late September, after testing positive for COVID-19.

While Roker has been dealing with his health issues, Dylan Dreyer has been filling in for him on Today. She and anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly sent their colleague well wishes on Friday's show.

"He's in good spirits, we've all talked to him," said Guthrie, 50, with co-anchor Kotb, 58, stressing, "He's in great spirits."

Al Roker. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"Not that you need us to tell you how incredible Al is but the first time I called him he immediately said, 'Hey Dylly Dill, how are the boys?' " Kotb added, noting his positivity and interest in her family even at a time of personal concern: "How are you going to ask about the kids? That's classic Al."

Daly, 49, went on to note how Roker is known for sharing videos of his workouts every morning.

"We need him back," Daly said. "He inspires me every day because when I wake up I see him on his treadmill. He's walking here to work. I'm like, 'All right, now I got to exercise.' "

"It's hard to slow down Al but he's on the mend and he's on the way to recovery," Guthrie added. "I don't know if he watches this show but we love you, Al. We miss you."