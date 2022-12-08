Al Roker Is Back Home After Being Readmitted to the Hospital: 'So Incredibly Grateful'

Al Roker excitedly announced he is home after he was hospitalized for ongoing health issues last month

Published on December 8, 2022 06:30 PM
Photo: Al Roker/instagram

Al Roker is celebrating his return home after being readmitted to the hospital amid ongoing health issues.

On Thursday, the Today show weather anchor, 68, shared with supporters via Instagram that he is back home. He posted a photo of himself in his family's kitchen, along with a snap of his wife, Deborah Roberts, 62, embracing him, and an image of the pair smiling with their daughter Leila, 24.

Roker captioned the sentimental celebration, "Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers"

In the comment section, he received lots of support.

His fellow Today star Savannah Guthrie wrote, "CUTIES!! Right where you belong."

Katie Couric also commented with lots of red heart Emojis.

Roberts expressed excitement as she commented with pink heart Emojis.

The ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent also celebrated the moment with a post on her own Instagram page. Sharing the snap of her and Roker with Leila, she wrote, "Home. Where the heart lives. #grateful#heart#humbled#prayer"

His release from the hospital comes just hours after he shared a photo of the sunrise and city skyline, telling his followers that he's hoping to be out of the hospital soon.

"Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge," he captioned the Instagram post. "God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family."

RELATED VIDEO: Al Roker 'Rushed' Back to Hospital Within 24 Hours of His Thanksgiving Release

Last month, Roker was rushed back to the hospital just one day after he was discharged on Thanksgiving, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Roker, who has been recovering from blood clots in his leg and lungs, was taken back to the hospital via ambulance, Page Six was first to report.

"Al was rushed to the hospital after Thanksgiving," a source told PEOPLE.

"His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital he improved," according to Page Six.

Al "had to go to the hospital in an ambulance and [Roker's wife Deborah Roberts] was locked out of her car and couldn't get inside it. The car malfunctioned. She couldn't get her phone or any of her belongings," the source told PEOPLE.

Roker was first hospitalized earlier last month, revealing on Instagram Nov. 18 that he's been receiving medical treatment for blood clots.

al-roker
al-roker
