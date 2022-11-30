Al Roker 'Rushed' Back to Hospital Within 24 Hours of His Thanksgiving Release

The Today show weather anchor, 68, is back in the hospital and had been treated for blood clots in his leg and lungs

and
Published on November 30, 2022 03:44 PM
Al Roker attends the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Al Roker was rushed back to the hospital just one day after he was discharged, PEOPLE confirms.

On Friday, the Today show weather anchor, who has been recovering from blood clots in his leg and lungs, was taken back to the hospital via ambulance, Page Six was first to report.

"Al was rushed to the hospital after Thanksgiving," a source told PEOPLE.

"His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital he improved," according to Page Six.

Al "had to go to the hospital in an ambulance and [Roker's wife Deborah Roberts] was locked out of her car and couldn't get inside it. The car malfunctioned. She couldn't get her phone or any of her belongings," the source told PEOPLE.

Roker, 68, was first hospitalized earlier this month, revealing on Instagram Nov. 18 that he's been receiving medical treatment for blood clots.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been," he wrote at the time, captioning a photo of a bouquet of flowers. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs."

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," he added. "Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

Last week, Roker shared an update, telling his followers that he was leaving the hospital just in time for the holiday. Due to his ongoing recovery, he missed this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, his first absence from the iconic parade in 27 years.

"This is my version of the Thanksgiving Day Parade — getting ready to leave the hospital!" Roker said as he walked through the hall. "Time to blow this taco stand. Woohoo!"Roker's health will also cause him to miss this year's annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center.

