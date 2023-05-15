Al Roker Gives Recovery Update After Knee Replacement Surgery: 'This One Is a Little More Complicated'

"I'm hoping, maybe sometime in the next two weeks, to be back," Roker told his colleagues on Today Monday

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 09:09 AM
Al Roker Talks About His Health Crisis on First Day Back at Today
Al Roker. Photo: Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Al Roker made a virtual appearance on the Today show Monday morning, to update viewers on the status of his recovery after undergoing knee surgery.

The longtime weatherman — who is taking time off from the NBC morning show after going under the knife on May 9 — called in to catch up with Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer.

"It's Monday, I'm home from the hospital," he joked. "Just another day!"

Asked how his recovery was going, Roker, 68, told his friends and colleagues that his knee was still feeling "stiff."

"This one is a little more complicated because it's what they call a revision; it was a replacement of a replacement, so they had to take stuff out, put stuff in, so it was a bit of a bear," Roker said. "So we've just been kind of hanging out. Chilling out, not doing anything — which I know, a lot of people find hard to believe, but in fact, that is the case."

The downtime has given him the chance to catch up on his favorite TV shows, Roker said, including Mrs. Davis,The Madalorian, and Poker Face. He also said that he's been spending time with family, including son Nick — who just returned home from college — and wife Deborah Roberts, whose book about teachers just landed on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

"I was being wildly optimistic that we were going to go to one of our [favorite restaurants], Daniel, for Mother's Day, which is kind of our tradition. But that was not realistic, so we ordered in some quiche and some stuff and just had a nice meal in the backyard here," Roker explained. "Which was nice, because it was a gorgeous day yesterday."

As for a return to Today, Roker said he still has some work to do, including "three days a week of physical rehab that'll go on for a few months."

"I still don't know, I'm hoping, maybe sometime in the next two weeks to be back," Roker said. "We'll just play it by ear every day. And that's the thing. And yes, I know I'm not going to use back before I have to."

Elsewhere on Today Monday, Roker thanked his "great "doctor, Dr. David Mayman, and "all the nurses and staff at Hospital for Special Surgery" who "were all terrific."

This is Roker's second knee replacement surgery. The first was in April 2022, while the second had to be delayed when Roker was hospitalized due to blood clots in his leg and lungs.

He was out of work for two months following the health scare, before returning to Today in early January. "Look, I had two complicating things," Roker said then. "I had blood clots, which they think came up after I had COVID in September. And then I had this internal bleeding going on, I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Roker was being treated at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Through surgery, his medical team discovered he had two bleeding ulcers. Doctors resectioned his colon, took out his gallbladder and operated on his duodenum, part of the small intestine.

"I went into for one operation, I got four free," joked Roker. "So I got that going for me."

Related Articles
Jenna Dewan, Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards, Jenna Dewan Talk Importance of Mental Health Struggle Openness as Moms (Exclusive)
Black Chyna
Blac Chyna Reacts to the 'Crazy' Face She Had Before Removing Her Filler
Al roker
Al Roker Shares Video of Him Moving Around the Hospital 1 Day After Knee Replacement Surgery: 'Up and Walking'
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Shares What He Learned from His Battles With Depression: 'It Can't Be Fixed If You Keep That Pain Inside'
Mama June Shannon
Mama June Says Ozempic Is 'Not For Me,' Responds to Comments About Her Weight Gain
Demi Lovato Hollywood & Mind Summit 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 May 2023
Demi Lovato Was 'Relieved' to Be Diagnosed as Bipolar to Treat Her 'Extreme Lows' from Depression
Aurora James
Aurora James Responds to Claims That She's on Ozempic amid Her Eating Disorder Battle (Exclusive)
Rickey Smiley rollout 4/17
Comedian Rickey Smiley on 'Responsibility' to Share His Grief Over Son's Accidental Opioid Overdose (Exclusive)
Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson, watches Auburn and Clemson practice before an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Auburn, Ala.
Bo Jackson Has Had Hiccups for Nearly a Year, Will Undergo Procedure to Provide Relief
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox: 'I Truly Live One Day at a Time' as Parkinson's Disease Progresses (Exclusive)
Tammy Slaton Before and After
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Walks On Her Own Following Weight Loss Surgery
Rob Lowe Marks 33 Years Sober with Inspirational Message of 'Hope and Joy' Can we get this for tout https://www.instagram.com/p/CsE2Y_1vE-e/
Rob Lowe Marks 33 Years Sober with Inspirational Message of 'Hope and Joy'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsFJnJPvaj8/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D Verified • Urgent Care Center torispelling's profile picture Verified Let’s talk about MOLD… - Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home. But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on. Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on. Enter Mold inspection! Thx to Sean at Pacific Scope Inspections who came out and discovered extreme mold in our home 😱. The pieces all started to fall into place. Has anyone ever been thru Mold Infections? You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well. As we sit here today in Urgent Care … watching everyone getting swabbed and first up Finn with Strep throat ✅and high fever of 103. We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT. We now GET IT! It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap. Looking for an @airbnb or @vrbo or hotel till we can even grasp what to do. We are just renters so looks like moving is in our eminent future as well. Grateful we have renters insurance. We’d be lost how to tackle this without. And, special non shout out to our public school district for repeatedly not believing our kids were as sick as they’ve been continually. Just get them in school right 😡? Has anyone been thru Mold sickness? The deeper dive I do online sadly I see how common this is 😢 #mold #moldinfection Edited · 21m
Tori Spelling Says She and Her Kids Are on a 'Continual Spiral of Sickness' After Mold Infection Found in Home
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 11: Actor Dolph Lundgren arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Expendables 3' at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Dolph Lundgren Reveals He Has Been Privately Battling Cancer for 8 Years
Anna Cardwell
Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Says Round 3 of Chemotherapy Is 'Going Good'
Morgan Ryland Breast Cancer
37-Year-Old Mom of 3 Diagnosed with 2 Types of Breast Cancer: 'This Cannot Be Real' (Exclusive)