Al Roker Reveals the 2 Simple Things He's Doing That's Helped Him Lose 45 Lbs. in Just a Few Months

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Al Roker attends the 70th anniversary celebration of NBC's "Today" at The Paley Center for Media on May 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Al Roker is opening up about his weight-loss journey.

The famous Today weatherman shares the secret behind his 45-lbs. weight loss in the last few months and the answer is light exercise and a successful low-carb diet.

Roker, 67, revealed to Today on Monday that he changed his diet and focused on exercise including doing the show's walking challenge.

"Exercise, and not extreme exercise — we're doing that 30-day walking challenge — that improves, I think, your mental health," he said.

"Combined with a low-carb diet, I've lost about 45 lbs. in the last several months. I do about 100 grams of carbs a day and I walk," Roker added.

Roker has been giving his followers a taste of his workout regimen on Instagram. The Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs star showcased one of his sessions with his trainer last week, writing in the caption how glad he was to have a small break from his training.

"My #feelgoodfriday is knowing I won't see my #cyborgtrainer for THREE days!!!" he captioned the video.

Roker began opening up about his health and weight loss after undergoing gastric bypass surgery in 2001. He dropped more than 100 lbs. after the procedure.

He recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the procedure in March.

"Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs. and here I am today," Roker wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

"It's still a struggle but I'm never going back," he vowed. "I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I've come."

Roker participated in the Brooklyn Half Marathon in May and was presented with a medal by his wife, Deborah Roberts, as soon as he crossed the finish line.

