Al Roker Is 'Feeling Great' After Undergoing Emergency Carpal Tunnel Surgery

A little surgery can’t keep Al Roker away from the Today show desk!

The weatherman and anchor said Tuesday that he’s “feeling great” after undergoing “emergency carpal tunnel surgery” on Monday to fix a thumb issue that came up during rehearsals for his Broadway debut in Waitress.

“It had just gotten progressively worse to the point where Thursday, I lost use of my thumb during rehearsals,” Roker said on Today.

He set up the surgery the next day, and then went under the knife on Monday, with a general anesthetic.

“I didn’t want to see anything, know anything,” the dad of two said. “Just wanted to wake up dazed and confused — just a regular day for me!”

Co-host Hoda Kotb was impressed — but not surprised — that Roker was back at work a day later.

“Only Roker has surgery yesterday and comes in today and is going to be on Broadway Friday,” she said, laughing.

“Well you know, things are slow,” Roker joked.

Really though, Roker is moving full speed ahead with his first Broadway show coming up on Friday. He’ll play Ol’ Joe, the gruff diner owner, in Waitress, and sings the song, “Take It From an Old Man.” Luckily, he’ll be able to remove his ace bandage by then.

“That’s not stopping,” Roker said of his debut. “They are putting an ace bandage around my mouth [though] because they’ve heard my singing.”