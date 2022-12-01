Al Roker's Daughter Praises 'Wonderful' Support as Dad Remains in Hospital: 'We Appreciate It'

Al Roker's daughter is speaking out about her father amid his ongoing health issues.

On Wednesday, Leila — the 24-year-old daughter of the Today show weather anchor — thanked her followers for the well wishes she has received since Roker was readmitted to the hospital.

"Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out," she wrote on her Instagram Story with a selfie. "We really appreciate it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Leila Roker/Instagram

On Thursday morning's Today show, Roker, 68, also sent a message of thanks as he remained in the hospital.

The longtime TV personality has been absent from the NBC morning news program for several weeks, last appearing on the Nov. 4 broadcast. He was first hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs, released weeks later and then returned to the facility after Thanksgiving.

For more on Al Roker, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

In the process, Roker missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — his first in 27 years — and Wednesay's annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center.

"We all wish that Al could have been with us but due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb said Thursday, while reflecting on the holiday lighting. "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him."

"Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes," she went on to say, noting that she and Craig Melvin FaceTimed Roker from the tree lighting. "He gave us a big thumbs up. So good to see ya, [Al]!"

"Love you, Al," added Sheinelle Jones, while Melvin told Roker, "We'll see you back here soon, my friend."

PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday that Roker was went back to the hospital by ambulance, just one day after he was discharged.

"Al was rushed to the hospital after Thanksgiving," a source told PEOPLE, explaining that the emergency transport came when his wife, Deborah Roberts, was "locked out of her car and couldn't get inside it."

"The car malfunctioned," the insider said. "She couldn't get her phone or any of her belongings."