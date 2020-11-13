The Today weather forecaster announced on Friday that he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer

Al Roker Says He's 'Back Home' Following Prostate Cancer Surgery: 'See You All Soon'

Al Roker is on the road to recovery.

On Thursday, the Today co-host, 66, gave fans an update on his health, writing on his Twitter and Instagram account, "Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home."

Roker also shared photos of himself posing with wife Deborah Roberts and son 18-year-old son Nicholas.

In one picture, the weatherperson smiles as he gives a thumbs-up to the camera.

"IA big shoutout to everyone at the and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers," he captioned the shots. "See you all soon."

Roberts, 60, added on her Instagram, "Let the healing begin. I am so in awe of this guy and his indomitable spirit. So blessed and grateful for avalanche of love, prayers and support for @alroker #gratitude."

Image zoom Al Roker (right) and his wife Deborah Roberts | Credit: al roker/instagram

Roker announced his prostate cancer diagnosis during Friday's broadcast of Today. At the time, Roker said that he wanted to go public with his condition to raise awareness about the form of cancer, which affects one in nine men.

"It's a good news–bad news kind of thing," he shared. "Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

According to the TV personality's doctor, Dr. Vincent Laudone, Roker's cancer "appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate" and the two of them "settled on removing the prostate."

The cancer was detected during a routine physical when Roker's doctor found that he had an "elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA)" in his bloodwork results. The father of three then had an MRI and a biopsy that confirmed the cancer on Sept. 29.

"When he started, he closed his door and said, 'I always like to have these discussions face to face,' " Roker recalled of being told the diagnosis. "And I was like, 'Uh oh. Well, that doesn't sound good.' ... You hear the word cancer and your mind goes — it's the next level, you know?"

A day after revealing his diagnosis, Roker thanked fans for their overwhelming support on social media.

"Oh my gosh, is this not a glorious day or what? Fantastic. And it reminds me that I've got to thank each and every one of you for your prayers, your support, your well wishes after I announced on Friday that I am battling prostate cancer," Roker said in an Instagram video on Saturday.

"And with any luck, next week I'm going to be having prostate cancer surgery, and I'm going to tell prostate cancer, to borrow a phrase, 'you're fired,' " he added, in reference to Donald Trump's infamous phrase from The Celebrity Apprentice.