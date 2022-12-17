R&B Singer Al B. Sure! Gives First Interview After Waking from 2-Month Long Coma

The 54-year-old radio host revealed he is a recipient of a new liver following the health scare

By
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib

Published on December 17, 2022 02:28 PM
Singer-songwriter Al B Sure! attends 'Loudmouth' Premiere during 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 18, 2022 in New York City. 'Loudmouth' premiere, 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, New York, USA - 18 Jun 2022
Photo: Ron Adar/Shutterstock

Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is opening up about his recent health scare.

The 54-year-old radio host gave his first interview this week, speaking to FOX New York after waking up from a 2-month long coma.

In the talk, he discussed gaining weight at the height of his career after winning the American Music Award for best artist and getting nominated for two Grammys. He began to make some changes after Quincy Jones told him to "please get your act together," prompting him to undergo bariatric surgery, which made him feel and look better.

Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is Awake and 'On the Mend' After Being in a Coma for Two Months
Al B. Sure!/Twitter

However, things took a turn for the worse earlier this year, when he collapsed while working on his new music before falling into a coma for more than two months. Al B. (whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III) shared that he suffered from multiple illnesses including renal failure to the point the doctors were considering putting him in hospice.

"I was intubated, I was on a ventilator with a tracheotomy, I mean, there were so many things going on," he explained.

Al B. managed to pull his strength together after enduring the near-death experience and is now on his road to recovery, he explained.

"What people don't truly understand, unless you've been through this type of medical journey, is taking for granted breathing, tying your shoes, speaking," said the singer-songwriter who also revealed he is a recipient of a new liver.

"I have what's called 'Chevron,' that's when they cut your chest open which is probably the first time I was actually talking about it…[I'm a] recipient of an amazing blessed new liver — and you know I'm going to treat it well," he said.

As his health crisis came to light, Al B. also received huge support from industry colleagues and high-profile individuals including Snoop Dogg, Halle Berry, and vice president Kamala Harris.

Getting back to business, Al is now working on writing a book about his life, creating a podcast, and producing new music. He also recently narrated a documentary about the life of the Rev. Al Sharpton entitled the Loudmouth.

RELATED VIDEO: Al Roker Surprised by Sweet Serenade from 'Today' Staffers as He Recovers at Home

"If I can influence or help or inspire someone else, I did my job," he said.

In October, Al B. shared an update on Twitter alongside a photo from the hospital following his recovery.

"A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I'm alive, awake, on the mend," he wrote at the time. "Submissively grateful! #AllPraiseisDuetoAllah. I'll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor ❤️ ABS!"

