AJ McLean Shows Off His Fit Body amid Health and Sobriety Journey: 'No More Dad Bod'

"It's amazing what a little dedication and setting goals can do for a person," Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday

By
Published on September 1, 2022 08:17 PM
aj mclean
Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

AJ McLean is committed to being the best version of himself.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 44, shared some shirtless pics of himself on Instagram Thursday, in which he detailed in the caption of his post that he has been dedicated to a "#HealthyLifestyle."

"Thought I'd do a little throwback Thursday vibes," McLean began. "Found the pic on the left from a year ago on vacation and wow it's amazing what a little dedication and setting goals can do for a person."

"The journey is far from over though. This is just the beginning!" he continued, adding the hashtags: "#HealthyLifestyle," "#Sober" and "#NoMoreDadBod."

"Let's go! If I can do it so can you!!" McLean concluded his post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in 2020, McLean opened up to PEOPLE about his 20-year struggle with addiction to drugs and alcohol, and the hard work that has gone into maintaining his sobriety, which he pointed out as a factor of his improved health in his Thursday social media post.

"My wife and I had always had this agreement, which was, if I smelled like alcohol, I wasn't allowed to play with my kids — I couldn't be around my kids," McLean said. "But what really hit me was the moment, my youngest daughter Lyric said to me that night, 'You don't smell like my daddy.' And when she said that to me, that was it. Enough said. I felt disgusting."

McLean said he found his purpose after that eye-opening interaction with his young daughter.

"This is the clearest I've ever been," McLean explained at the time. "I'm floating high — naturally. My family has saved my life, God has saved my life, and my recovery has saved my life. Without those three things, I wouldn't be here."

And though his dad bod may be no more, McLean is still always in dad mode. His family has been his motivation for not just his sobriety, but new opportunities in his career as well.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" stars AJ McLea
Frank Ockenfels/ABC

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

During his appearance at 90s Con in March, McLean talked about his dreams of performing on Broadway and what a move to New York City could mean for his family.

"That is like number one on my bucket list: to do Broadway," McLean said. "Within the next two years, my family and I — I'm not going to tell you where — we're going to move to New York for one year and hopefully [it will happen]."

He added that the potential move would allow his two daughters to attend some "really awesome dance schools in New York," adding: "They're both mini-mes. They love to perform."

Related Articles
AJ McLean's Wife Rochelle Addresses Daughter's Name Change: 'Be Kind, She's Just a Kid'
AJ McLean's Wife Explains Why Daughter, 9, Changed Her Name to Elliott: 'Not a Gender Thing'
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Says He Has 'Dad Bod' Following Hernia Surgery
Zac Clark from The Bachelorette is celebrating 11 years of sobriety
'Bachelorette' Alum Zac Clark Celebrates 11 Years of Sobriety: 'If I Can Do It, You Can Do It'
shia labeouf
Shia LaBeouf Reveals He's 627 Days Sober and Calls the Past Year 'My Great Humbling'
- Mike Shoreman, Paddling Where was the image taken - Lake Ontario When was the image taken - August 19/20, 2022 Who took the photograph - Matthew Wagner Full credit line –  Source contact information: Name: Matthew Wagner Phone: 810-391-7542 E-mail: matt@matthewwagner.org Image sent by: Matthew Wagner via e-mail
Toronto Man Becomes First Person with Disabilities to Cross All 5 Great Lakes by Stand-Up Paddleboard
Zac Brown Zac Brown's Rolling Iron Paradise- Mens Health
Zac Brown Details His Intense Fitness Routine: 'I Want to Be a Ripped Old Dude'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 03: Reality TV Personality Ronnie Ortiz-Magro attends the brand Inna ELSIE new collection "Royaly" launch event at Basbussa on May 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Returns to 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' After 1 Year of Sobriety
Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Says He's 'Happy with the Results' After Losing 24 lbs. of Body Weight. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChIHp7uuWsK/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=051908ff-54c4-45be-b51c-5624a1cc4202.
'Teen Mom' 's Tyler Baltierra Says He's 'Happy with the Results' After Losing 24 Lbs.
Macklemore
Macklemore Says He's 694 Days Clean After Relapse in Summer 2020
Jake Owen poses backstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Jake Owen Celebrates 316 Days of Sobriety: 'Trying to Be the Best Version of Myself'
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Drake accepts Artist of the Decade with son Adonis on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Larry Marano/Shutterstock (12997966bn) Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour at The iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida, USA - 22 Jun 2022 Backstreet Boys in Concert, DNA World Tour, The iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida, USA - 22 Jun 2022
Drake Makes Surprise Appearance on Stage at Backstreet Boys Show, Performs 'I Want It That Way'
90's Con Portrait Studio
AJ McLean Says Doing Broadway Is 'No. 1 on My Bucket List' — and Reveals His Plans to Move to NYC
‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’
Backstreet Boys Announce First Christmas Album They Say Has Been 'Nearly 30 Years in the Making'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfPeziuPqds/ hed: JJ Watt shows off his extremely ripped ‘dad bod’ as he works back from an injury
JJ Watt Shows Off His Extremely Ripped 'Dad Bod' as He Works Back from an Injury
Kirstin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Says She Is 'Really Proud' of Her Fitness Journey After Weight Gain
Backstreet Boys Surprise Fans by Bringing Out Their 'Backstreet Babies' to Perform at Hollywood Bowl
Backstreet Boys Surprise Fans by Bringing Out Their 'Backstreet Babies' to Perform at Hollywood Bowl