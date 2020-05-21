Adele's Former Personal Trainer Shares His Top Quarantine Health and Fitness Tips

Pete Geracimo — who worked with the 15-time Grammy winner ahead of her 2016 and 2017 world tours — is sharing his top exercise and healthy eating tips.

Adele created a huge buzz when she posted a photo of herself with a new look and to celebrate her 32nd birthday on May 5.

London-based personal trainer Pete Geracimo is one of the health pros behind Adele’s fitness journey, having worked with the 15-time Grammy winner ahead of her 2016 and 2017 world tours.

"She quit smoking, reduced her drinking, got rid of sugar and stopped eating processed foods," Geracimo recently told PEOPLE. "She made healthier food choices and is training regularly."

The London-based trainer believes that there are lots of small, significant steps that you can take to keep in shape within the confines of your own home.

"When you Google Top 5 quarantine fitness tips, I guarantee you will see the following: keep it simple; everything in moderation; make attainable goals; create a daily routine to encourage consistency; and follow a balanced, varied food plan," Geracimo tells PEOPLE. "All are sound advice and should be followed. So, let’s take this a step further and get some other ideas out there!"

Here are his top five tips:

Keep It Moving

There is no right or wrong exercise to do to get fit. We all have time constraints, even in quarantine, with family and work responsibilities so let’s make this easy. Find an activity that you enjoy and do it!

Try and stay continuously moving for a minimum of 15 minutes. Get your heart rate elevated and get uncomfortable. If you're not performing outside of your comfort zone, you won't get the results that you want. As your fitness levels improve, you can then increase the amount of time moving. Never get comfortable and always push your boundaries.

Set Your Timer

When it comes to getting the most out of a workout it's best to do mini circuits of exercises within a time limit. It keeps us focused on the task, pushes us to work harder to beat the clock, and stops us from wasting time procrastinating or being distracted by things in the house.

You will actually get the most out of your workout and spend less time doing it. I put a certain someone through her paces with mini timed circuits and, yes, I got an earful for it but it worked like a charm!

Challenge Yourself

One positive about being in quarantine is it allows us to work discreetly on things we're weak at in the comfort of our own homes. So in many ways, it's the perfect time to set ourselves daily challenges where we do an exercise or movement or whatever form we wish and progress it every day.

For example, learning to do a push-up. Start with one. Then with each passing day, add an additional repetition. You can even split the task to be performed in the morning and afternoon. You'll be surprised how quickly this will build your confidence and momentum and the next thing you know, you'll be doing 30+ push-ups in a row. Challenge accepted and beaten!

The Power of One

Another bonus of lockdown is that it allows us time to focus on our eating lifestyle so that we can filter out bad habits. A great rule of thumb that I tell my clients is to just change one thing and to do it for two solid weeks before attempting to change anything else. The problem most people face is that they try and change too much too soon and end up failing miserably.

Here's a list I told a certain songstress to slowly get rid of … processed food, sugar, dairy and reduce alcohol intake. I think you all know how that turned out! So, don’t do it all at once. Make it a gradual elimination.

All in Proportion

The one thing that I’ve been enjoying about being in quarantine is that I've reignited my love for cooking easy, creative meals again: 15-minute prep time dishes that take no time at all and include a diversity of ingredients.

Imagine yourself building your meal … pick a protein, pick some veg and pick a carb.

Now we all know that a big problem with today’s ‘diets’ is portion control. Everything seems to be super-sized. So, if you can't be bothered to measure out your food portions, a trick that I use when sizing up my food is to use my hands. One hand equates to the amount of total protein. My other hand equates to the combined total portion of carbs and fat.