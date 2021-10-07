The singer started working out at least once a day — and sometimes more — three years ago to be "physically strong," and in turn "make my emotions and my mind physically strong"

Adele Was 'Hurt' by the Comments About Her 100-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I'm Still the Same Person'

ADELE STARS ON THE COVERS OF AMERICAN AND BRITISH VOGUES AND IN HISTORIC COLLABORATION

Adele knows that she shocked the world with her weight loss — and she hates that it brought out so much anger.

"It became my time," she said of her intensive weightlifting and circuit training sessions at Heart & Hustle, a private gym in West Hollywood. "I realized that when I was working out, I didn't have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight. I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong."

In another interview with Giles Hattersley for British Vogue, Adele said that she got "quite addicted" to exercising, and on high-anxiety days she'll work out two or three times.

"I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night."

After keeping up that exercise schedule for around three years, Adele has lost "100 lbs.," but she emphasized to Hattersley that it "was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone."

Adele on the cover of British Vogue | Credit: Steven Meisel

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer recognized that fans were surprised to see the product of her gym time when she posted a full-body photo of herself on Instagram on May 2020, but she said that she was never going to share her process online.

"People are shocked because I didn't share my 'journey'. They're used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn't give a flying f---," she said. "I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don't find it fascinating. It's my body."

Speaking with Aguirre, Adele said the intense discussions that ensued about her weight loss weren't anything new, but they were upsetting.

"My body's been objectified my entire career. It's not just now," she said. "I understand why it's a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I'm still the same person."

Adele on the cover of American Vogue | Credit: Alasdair Mclellan

"And the worst part of the whole thing was that the most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body," she continued. "I was very f---ing disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings."

Adele told Hattersley that her weight loss didn't change how she feels about her body or anyone else's.