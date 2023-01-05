Adele Tells Fans She Is Suffering from 'Really Bad Sciatica' and Has to 'Waddle' These Days

Adele recently got candid with her fans about a few health issues that she says have impacted her ability to move on stage.

While the "Easy on Me" singer was performing at her Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve, she hobbled across the stage, telling fans she suffers from chronic back pain and sciatica.

"I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica," the 34-year-old said, according to numerous social media videos from that night's show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The condition is caused by pain radiating from the sciatic nerve, causing extreme discomfort and pain in the legs and lower back.

It hasn't been an easy year for the London native, who originally had to push back her Vegas residency dates because the show wasn't ready. But in July she announced that the much-anticipated run was officially a go.

"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," the global superstar wrote at the time alongside a Weekends with Adele promo shot. "I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever!"

But the pressure and intensity of the show was an added challenge. In December, Adele told fans was prioritizing her mental health and was back in therapy.

During one of her first shows at her residency, Adele told the audience that she had previously started therapy after divorcing ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019 — with whom she shares 10-year-old son Angelo.

"Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was like, basically in like five therapy sessions a day," Adele told fans with a laugh. "But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behavior and the things I would say and it's because I would always fall back on my therapist."

"I needed to just hold myself accountable for it," the 15-time Grammy winner said of returning to the regular sessions. "But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I'm topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything."

Weekends with Adele continues through March.