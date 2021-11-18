Adele Slipped Multiple Discs in Her Back Before Losing Weight: 'I Got My Tummy Strong'

The "Easy on Me" singer had "been in pain" with back problems for most of her life until she started regularly weightlifting

Adele's newfound love of weightlifting and her 100-lb. weight loss has changed her life in ways she hadn't expected.

The "Easy on Me" singer — whose new album, 30, debuts Friday — found that exercising made her both physically and mentally stronger, and repaired the back problems she had been dealing with for years.

"I'm more agile because I can now move more, because of my back. I got my core strong," she told The Face magazine in a new interview. "I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless."

Adele said that she had "been in pain" with her back for around half of her life, and it would "flare up" when she was stressed or sitting with bad posture. But that changed when she started regularly working out.

"Where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don't play up as much," she said. "It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more."

The 15-time Grammy winner said that her weight loss also changed what she could wear.

"I had to buy a whole new wardrobe, which was fun," she said. "I used to love a smock. I can't wear them no more, they make me look a bit weird. I had to get rid of a lot of clothes that I had great memories in."

"There's so much jewelry I can't wear [now] because of my hands," she added. "No one tells you that, when someone loses weight. Not that I was trying to lose weight. But my rings don't fit me anymore. Things that were gifts for my 21st birthday, I can't f---ing wear."

Adele admitted, though, that she still has "things about my body that I don't like."

"They're not insecurities. But on the cover of Vogue, they were all trying to put me in sleeveless dresses. I was like, 'I ain't showing my arms! Are you mad?' I've never liked my arms, ever, and I still don't like my arms," she said. "It goes back to that thing of being thin and being happy. Yeah, my arms are half the size, don't mean I f---ing like them! F---ing hate my feet still."

But overall, Adele said that the physical and mental changes she made have been essential.

"I'm definitely really happy now. But it's not because of my weight, it's because of the dedication I gave to my brain with therapy and stuff like that, and a lot of crying," she said. "Maybe that's a saying I made up: I used to cry but now I sweat. It really did save me."

"I like feeling strong, I really do. I love it," she added. "I was lifting weights this morning, and I've gone up from what I was doing a couple of weeks ago. When I feel that I have the weight of the world – of my world at least – on my shoulders, I can handle it a bit more because I've gone up 10 lbs. with my weights. It really was just a metaphor for surviving."

And Adele knows that her weight loss hasn't changed some essential things about her.