Adele Says She Started Therapy Again to 'Hold Myself Accountable': 'I'm Just a Human'

Adele got candid about prioritizing her mental health again as she began her "Weekends With Adele" Las Vegas residency.

On Friday, the "Easy on Me" singer, 34, revealed during her show that she started therapy again after foregoing it for a few years. She told the audience that she previously made the decision to start therapy after divorcing ex Simon Konecki in 2019 — with whom she shares 10-year-old son Angelo.

"Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was like, basically in like five therapy sessions a day," Adele told fans with a laugh. "But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behavior and the things I would say and it's because I would always fall back on my therapist."

"I needed to just hold myself accountable for it," the 15-time Grammy winner said of returning to the regular sessions. "But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I'm topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything."

Adele shared that her most recent therapy session involved discussing how she often gets stressed when it comes to performing live.

"I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread normally," she said. "That's why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life."

The "You're Still the One" singer explained that she often puts too much pressure on herself to try and be "perfect," admitting that's the reason why she postponed her initial run of shows in late January. But she realized that she's "just a human."

"If my voice ain't top-notch that's alright, but my soul is top-notch, I'll tell you that — that's what I try to say to my therapist," Adele continued, becoming emotional about her Las Vegas residency. "Having the human interaction every weekend is honestly— I'm the happiest I've ever ever ever ever been."

Adele announced her rescheduled dates in July after she canceled shows due to behind-the-scenes production issues. The revamped "Weekends with Adele" shows will now run through March 25.

"It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can't do that," she told Graham Norton in January. "People will see straight through me up on the stage. … I've never done anything like that in my life, and I'm not going to start now."