Adele Reveals the Extent of Her Back Issues During Las Vegas Residency Performance

The songstress went into detail about performing with a disintegrated disc in her spine and "really bad sciatica" in her left leg during a recent concert

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on February 22, 2023 07:38 PM
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Adele is getting candid about her health as she enters into the latter half of her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum.

The songstress, whose 32-show performance run of "Weekends with Adele" began in November, candidly spoke about her health during one of her recent shows, explaining to audience members she is performing with a disintegrated disc in her spine.

"Is anyone else kind of my age starting getting bad knees? I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not f——— there anymore. It's worn away," the 34-year-old musician said, according to The Evening Standard.

The nerves on the L5 vertebra, explains the Cleveland Clinic, provide sensation to the outer side of your lower leg, the upper part of your foot, and the space between your first and second toe.

A compressed L5 vertebrae nerve, according to the Mayo Clinic Health System, leads to sciatica, which can bring physical pain, numbness, and weakness.

Adele previously addressed some of these symptoms during her New Year's Eve performance when she said in video footage from the event obtained by The Daily Star that she has to "waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica."

During an interview in September, she also told Elle that she "slipped her L6 in January 2021, when Angelo jumped out to scare her as she came out of the bathroom."

However, as she told The Face magazine in a November 2021 interview, her back issues go back to her teenage years.

"I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless," she explained.

RELATED VIDEO:Adele Says She Started Therapy Again to 'Hold Myself Accountable': 'I'm Just a Human'

Adele added that she had "been in pain" with her back for around half of her life, and it would "flare up" when she was stressed or sitting with bad posture. But that changed when she started regularly working out.

"Where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don't play up as much," she added. "It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more."

