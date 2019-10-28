Adele Has Been ‘Incredibly Dedicated’ to Her New Workout Routine: Source

Adele is becoming a gym rat — and surprised herself by loving it.

The superstar singer, 31, is “incredibly dedicated” to her new fitness routine, which includes regular sessions with a private trainer, Pilates classes and workouts at the celeb-favorite Rise Nation, a Stairmaster-like class.

“After Adele started working out, she never looked back. She was instantly a changed person with a different mindset,” a source close to the Grammy winner tells PEOPLE.

But according to the source, Adele wasn’t sure if this new lifestyle would work for her, initially.

“At first, she was very hesitant about keeping a workout routine. It was like she was questioning if she was gonna enjoy it enough to stick with it,” the insider says. “But she has been incredibly dedicated. She continues to work out with a trainer. And she looks fantastic.”

Adele, who recently split from her longtime partner Simon Konecki earlier this year, wanted to up her fitness game for her 7-year-old son Angelo.

“For her, it’s not about losing weight,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She wants to stay healthy for her son’s sake, and though it’s been challenging for her to keep a new workout routine, she is sticking with it.”

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty

According to another entertainment source, Adele is also “watching what she eats.”

“She has taken a more serious interest in improving herself and is actually having a great time.”

And Adele turned heads in a black velvet off-the-shoulder gown on Wednesday at Drake’s 33rd birthday party. She showed off her hair and makeup — a glam high ponytail with winged eyeliner — in an Instagram post the next day.

“I used to cry but now I sweat 😂 #gingermckenna,” she captioned the post, a reference to Sharon Stone’s character, Ginger McKenna, in the 1995 film Casino. “Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I’ve met @champagnepapi 🌹”