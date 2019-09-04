Inside Adele's New Focus on Healthy Living — and the Sweet Reason Behind It (Her Son Angelo!)

She may be a global superstar, but Adele‘s utmost priority remains her son — and now the singer is making lifestyle changes for his sake.

Multiple sources tell PEOPLE the Grammy winner, 31, recently kick-started her fitness routine by hiring a private trainer and is also taking Pilates classes.

“For her, it’s not about losing weight,” says a source close to the star. “She wants to stay healthy for her son’s sake, and though it’s been challenging for her to keep a new workout routine, she is sticking with it.”

Image zoom Adele Dave J Hogan/Getty

Another insider confirms she’s been working out at Rise Nation, and Adele is also “watching what she eats,” adds another entertainment source. “She has taken a more serious interest in improving herself and is actually having a great time.”

RELATED: Adele Focusing on Son Following Split from Simon Konecki: ‘Her Whole Life Revolves Around Him’

Image zoom

For all the details on Adele’s life as a mom and her plans for new music, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Newly single, the star — who announced her split from longtime love Simon Konecki earlier this year — is focused on living a fulfilling life with their son.

“They’re raising Angelo with love, warmth and real respect for each other,” says a music source. “Adele and Simon are eager to stay friendly because of their child.”

She’s also been spending quality time with close friends and took small trips this summer while Angelo had a break from school, say sources.

“They vacationed in Utah, took a boating tour on Lake Powell and hiked the slot canyons,” says the source. “She just seems happy being a mom and working.”