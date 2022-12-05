Adam Sandler Says He Feels Old Recovering from Hip Surgery: I'm 'Unable to Tie My Own Shoe'

Adam Sandler is sharing an update on his recovery from hip surgery.

The Uncut Gems star spoke to PageSix at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City and revealed that although his recovery is going well, it's made him feel old.

"It's only painful to say out loud," Sandler joked to the outlet. "I say it was because of basketball so that feels a little bit rugged, but then being unable to tie my own shoe didn't feel rugged."

The 56-year-old shared that he's been getting a lot of help from his wife, actress Jackie Sandler, and their daughters Sunny, 14, and Sadie, 16, who all take turns helping the actor tie his shoes.

"They were nice about it," he added, admitting that he wasn't the best patient after the hip surgery. "I screamed a lot then calmed down and ate some food."

Sandler has been recovering since undergoing hip surgery around Labor Day, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

A representative for Sandler confirmed that the planned procedure was not due to a sudden injury or medical emergency, but was specifically scheduled for between projects. He has since been using a cane to assist with mobility.

BACKGRID

The actor was later photographed walking with the cane in Los Angeles during an outing with his wife. While it's unclear what prompted the hip surgery, earlier this year Sandler opened up about an injury that caused mobility problems.

In June, he told Entertainment Tonight that he suffered an injury on set while filming the basketball drama, Hustle, in which he portrays a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who dreams of being an NBA coach.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While shooting the Netflix film, the actor said he often played basketball with his NBA co-stars before accidentally hurting his groin.

"We had some of that going, but that's before I popped my groin," he told the outlet. "There was one night my groin couldn't take it anymore then I said, 'I guess I'm gonna have to watch these guys go.' "

Sandler admitted that the injury was "so bad" and noted that "it's been a year already and I'm still limping around like a fool... it's horrible."