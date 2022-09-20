Adam Sandler Is Recovering from Hip Surgery and Using a Cane for Mobility

Adam Sandler is recovering after undergoing hip surgery around Labor Day, PEOPLE confirms.

A rep for the Hustle star, 56, confirms that the planned procedure was not due to a sudden injury or medical emergency, but was specifically scheduled for between projects. He has since been using a cane to assist with mobility.

The actor was recently photographed walking with the cane in Los Angeles during an outing with his wife, actress Jackie Sandler. The couple share daughters Sunny, 13, and Sadie, 16.

He is recovering but is still scheduled to kick off his upcoming 15-day comedy tour on October 21.

BACKGRID

While it's unclear what prompted the hip surgery, earlier this year Sandler opened up about an injury that caused mobility problems.

In June, Sandler told Entertainment Tonight that he suffered an injury on set while filming the basketball drama, Hustle, in which he portrays a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who dreams of being an NBA coach.

While shooting the Netflix film, the actor said he often played basketball with his NBA co-stars before accidentally hurting his groin.

"We had some of that going, but that's before I popped my groin," he told the outlet. "There was one night my groin couldn't take it anymore then I said, 'I guess I'm gonna have to watch these guys go.' "

Sandler admitted that the injury was "so bad" and noted that "it's been a year already and I'm still limping around like a fool... it's horrible."