Adam Levine, Jimmy Kimmel and Beanie Feldstein Join #YourMotherCares Campaign

Image zoom YourMomCares/Instagram

With Mother’s Day around the corner, celebrities are taking part in a new social media kiss campaign called #YourMotherCares in an effort to raise awareness as well as funding for children’s mental wellness programs.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, and singer Beanie Feldstein were among a handful of celebrities to take pictures of themselves and their celebrity moms.

Founded by a group of celebrity moms, Your Mom Cares is finding creative ways to fund programs for children’s and adolescent’s mental health.

“We’re changing the dialogue from mental illness to mental wellness,” co-founders Patsy Noah (Levine’s mother) and Sharon Feldstein (Jonah Hill and Beanie’s mother) write of the campaign. “Join the movement!”

Back in 2014, Noah and Sharon collaborated on a public service announcement for the Affordable Care Act, and from there, the #YourMomCares campaign was born.

RELATED: The Best Mother’s Day Gift Ideas, According to Our Editors

To join the challenge to “kiss children’s mental health issues goodbye,” all you need to do is post a photo kissing an amazing mother in your life, use the hashtag #YMCKissCampaign and challenge three friends to do the same, as well as a $5 donation on KissCampaign.com.