Actress Miranda McKeon Opens Up About How Her Battle with Breast Cancer has Empowered Her 

The Anne with an E star was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 19, and has since undergone chemo, radiation, a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. Now she's focused on advocating for others

By Staff Author
Published on October 13, 2022 04:18 PM

Anne with an E actress Miranda McKeon has been incredibly open about her breast cancer experience, from her surprising diagnosis at age 19 to her treatment and now, after freezing her eggs, eight rounds of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, and 25 radiation sessions, looking forward to what's next. Learn more about her journey in the video above.

