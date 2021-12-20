6 Sexy Men on How They've Maintained Their Mental Health During the Pandemic

"My whole summer was really difficult. I went off of Lexapro, my antidepressant, and I thought, 'I'm done with it. I don't need it anymore.' And whatever happened, I needed it. And I tried to fight it off all summer, but it was just really going back to my 20s, horrible, horrible. And so I was like, 'You know what? I'm not ready. I have to go back on it.' And even me out now, it's just mental health. It's figuring it out and making sure that you're in the right place."

"When you're in it, it feels like you're never going to come out of it. And you wake up every morning, wondering if this will ever end. And it just doesn't seem like it will. And then, boom, you're normal again. And it feels good to be myself honestly, and not have to worry about it because you wake up and go to sleep, worrying about being anxious, you having anxiety about being anxious. So that is what I'm most grateful for, just my normalcy."