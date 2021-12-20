6 Sexy Men on How They've Maintained Their Mental Health During the Pandemic
For these stars, featured in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue, prioritizing self-care is sexy
Ryan Phillippe
"There's times where you go up and down, and then also during the pandemic, everybody was at a bit of the loss for how to keep up their routines and that. Between my mental health needs and my own personal vanity, I stay in pretty decent shape."
Oliver Hudson
"My whole summer was really difficult. I went off of Lexapro, my antidepressant, and I thought, 'I'm done with it. I don't need it anymore.' And whatever happened, I needed it. And I tried to fight it off all summer, but it was just really going back to my 20s, horrible, horrible. And so I was like, 'You know what? I'm not ready. I have to go back on it.' And even me out now, it's just mental health. It's figuring it out and making sure that you're in the right place."
"When you're in it, it feels like you're never going to come out of it. And you wake up every morning, wondering if this will ever end. And it just doesn't seem like it will. And then, boom, you're normal again. And it feels good to be myself honestly, and not have to worry about it because you wake up and go to sleep, worrying about being anxious, you having anxiety about being anxious. So that is what I'm most grateful for, just my normalcy."
Steve Zahn
"I'm a runner, and I live on a farm. So, I'm outside doing stuff all day, and that keeps me in shape, I think. I love to run, and it's a kind of therapy for me."
Bradley Whitford
"Over the pandemic, I started walking a lot, which I love to do. It's sort of an anti-anxiety, anti-depressant."
Caeleb Dressel
"I definitely had some breaking points during quarantine, a hundred percent, but my coach always had a plan. We moved forward how we could. We found pool time when we had it. I feel like we executed the best we could with the cards we were dealt. Definitely credit to Coach Troy for that."
Chase Stokes
"There have been a lot of ups and downs, but I'm learning to be more present with myself, learning to be in tune with my emotions. Being present with loved ones, and reflecting on all of the beautiful moments prior to the world shutting down. Also making sure to make even more when it's safe to do so."