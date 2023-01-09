ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton Details the Health Benefits of Dry January: 'Give It a Try'

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is giving social media users tons of information after kicking off Dry January.

On Thursday, the ABC chief medical correspondent appeared on a GMA3 Instagram video where she discussed the benefits of temporarily giving up alcohol for the new year. While sitting in her dressing room, Ashton, 53, urged anyone who's considering it to give it a shot.

"Well listen, I've been doing it for the last five years," she shared. "Dry January, I call it. I mean, it's incredibly popular. People have been doing it for longer than that."

"It's not for people who have an abuse or dependence issue," the mother of two emphasized. "It's just like a wellness experiment."

Ashton then gave her top reasons for sticking with the "experiment."

"Number one: Be curious in yourself. So see if you can do it, see what your triggers are, see how you feel, see what the benefits are," she said. "Number two: Your sleep will improve, your skin will improve, you will lose a few pounds. Those are guarantees. And you'll save some money."

"And lastly, data has shown that people who do these kind of dry months, or periods of time, tend to drink less after that month or period of time is done," Ashton continued. "So it may actually stimulate some longer lasting health and wellness behaviors."

Ashton explained that Dry January doesn't have to be "an all or none type of thing," noting that moderation is key.

"That's why I think one month is discreet. It's easy. I always, always, always feel good and find it easy when I do it," she said. "So give it a try."

Ashton also teased that she offers information about giving up alcohol in her book, Self-care Solution.

"Dry January is basically chapter one. I break down all the science, my own experience, and then tips for anyone wanting to do this," she said. "And no, it doesn't have to be in the month of January. You can do it any month you want."

Ashton isn't the only one who's spoken out about taking a break from alcohol. Celebrities like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Bella Hadid, Valerie Bertinelli, and more have also hopped on the Dry January bandwagon in the past.