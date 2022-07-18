90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima Details Her 'Botched' Plastic Surgery Procedure

Larissa Dos Santos Lima revealed she has undergone several procedures to repair her belly button following plastic surgery over a year ago

Larissa Dos Santos Lima opened up about her experience following "botched" plastic surgery.

Over the weekend, the 90 Day Fiancé alum shared on Instagram that she has undergone several procedures to fix her belly button following an abdominoplasty, or a "tummy tuck," over a year ago.

"Today, I would like to take the first step in slowly opening up about a plastic surgery procedure I received that is botched," she shared alongside a photo of her arm hooked up to an IV.

She continued, "Like so many other people in this situation, I've been scared and embarrassed to speak out. It's been over a year now since I've been botched."

Dos Santos Lima revealed that she was inspired by supermodel Linda Evangelista, who candidly shared her experience with CoolSculpting earlier this year, to go public about her plastic surgery.

"I did not want to speak of this before, but I'm tired of being silent in my sadness with no where to go to fix the problem." she shared. "Now, I have the courage."

larissa-1 Larissa Dos Santos Lima | Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

In a follow-up post on Sunday, the reality star shared several photos of her belly button following the procedures and detailed her efforts to repair it.

"First botched procedure: My belly button. When I got abdominoplasty, My belly button was removed and disposed without my consent," she explained. "I did 3 very painful revisions to create a belly button. Unfortunately, it was never fixed."

Dos Santos Lima added that she has undergone treatments to improve the look of her belly button.

"My friend @nmbrowsandlashes tried many times improve the apparence [sic] through treatments, like fibroblast, it worked my a belly button isn't possible to be made," she wrote.