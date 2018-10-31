90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins Reveals She's Lost More Than 40 Lbs. as Ex Announces His Marriage

90 Day Fiancé‘s Molly Hopkins is opening up about her weight loss journey.

The TLC reality show participant revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she’s lost more than 40 lbs. over the course of six months.

“I’ve lost over 40 pounds..no, it was not in the same month, it’s been over time !! 😂” she wrote.

“I used to struggle with losing weight and like I said, I’ve tried everything,” continued Hopkins, who has been drinking the detox tea Teami Blends as part of her daily diet.

“When I started being more conscious about what I was eating and added Teami into my routine, I saw results. I don’t go a day without it,” she shared.

In April, she revealed on Instagram that she had “lost 32 pounds since starting their program. YES, 32!!!!”

In Touch first reported the news.

Hopkins appeared on season 5 of the TLC show, which followed her courtship and marriage with Luis Mendez.

She is from Woodstock, Georgia, while Mendez is from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. The pair met at a bar where he worked while she was on a girls’ trip, and he proposed less than two months later.

Mendez and Hopkins tied the knot in July 2017 but parted ways by January. Their divorce was reportedly finalized in May, and Mendez recently told In Touch he has “no contact with her.”

Molly Hopkins and Luis Molly and Luis

“I just want to be happy,” said Mendez, who has since remarried. “I don’t want to know nothing about it. But if she wants to congratulate me, it’s okay.”

Hopkins reportedly reacted to the news of her ex’s nuptials on Instagram Live.

“For all of you who care, or who wanted to talk junk about me, I totally got used but it’s all good,” she said, according to In Touch. “Luis got married to a Dominican lady in Jersey, best I can tell — I saw pictures. Yeah, he’s married to someone else. … So all the people who thought I was crazy — his situation was pretty lovely. I mean, we were together for two years so it’s all good. Oh God, it doesn’t hurt at all. I’m good. I’m so good.”

On Tuesday, she seemingly threw some shade at Mendez on Instagram, sharing a side-by-side photo of herself before and after her weight loss.

“When you’re an emotional eater and decide the motion cross the ocean had no devotion …#getyolife #noshamelivirae ..waiting on that red velvet isagenix @stephanie92792 😂😂😂” she wrote.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.