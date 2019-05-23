90 Day Fiancé Star Loren Brovarnik Finally Feels 'Free' Living with Tourette Syndrome

When Loren Brovarnik first revealed to the world that she had Tourette Syndrome on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé in 2016, just talking about it was tough. Now, as an ambassador for the Tourette Association of America, she no longer feels the need to hide her symptoms.

“I’m ticking in front of you, I’m twitching in front of you. I don’t care because it’s part of me,” Brovarnik, 30, told PEOPLE at TLC’s Summer of Love celebration in New York City on Tuesday.

“I just feel more confident in my own skin.”

It was in front of TLC cameras during a confessional three years ago that she expressed her upset at how her now-husband Alexei Brovarnik had told his mother about her diagnosis without her permission. “I remember just saying, ‘I have Tourette Syndrome,’ and I was like, oh shoot I can’t take it back now,” she recalled. “And it’s the best experience I’ve had, just letting it go.”

Now, Loren says she feels “free.”

“I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I’m more confident,” she said. Alexei sees it, too. “I think it was great because it did set her free,” Alexei, 30, told PEOPLE at the event.