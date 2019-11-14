90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's Deavan Clegg Reveals Her Lip Was 'Dying' After Botched Filler

Deavan Clegg is urging people to research before getting cosmetic procedures done after she experienced lip injections gone wrong.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star revealed this week that a recent attempt to get lip injections while in Korea left her lips swollen and bruised with damage so severe that her lip was “dying.”

“In Korea, I decided to get lip fillers before doing research,” Clegg said on Instagram Wednesday, sharing two photos after her initial treatment and one after she underwent a corrective cosmetic procedure.

“The product they injected had not been tested,” she explained, even though she says she “went to a professional.”

“My lip was so swollen and injected incorrectly. I had damage so severe that my lip was dying,” she continued, before encouraging her followers to do extensive research before getting a cosmetic procedure done.

“Please ladies do research it’s okay to get lip fillers and feel beautiful,” she said. “But please do research and find a doctor who specializes in it. I searched hours on what to do and couldn’t find anything so I want to help girls who are going or went through this.”

Clegg, who currently lives in South Korea with her husband Jihoon Lee, said that she was able to get her lips fixed before further damage took place thanks to a recommendation from fellow 90 Day star Larissa Lima.

During a recent visit to Las Vegas, Clegg went to Heather Rohrer at the Center for Aesthetic Medicine & Human Performance.

“I want to thank @larissalimareal for recommending Heather. Heather saved my lip from dying and I am so happy thank you so much @aestheticmedicine_lv for saving my lip it means the world and ladies and gentlemen check her out she is absolutely amazing I will be posting a lot about this journey,” Clegg concluded her Instagram post.

Earlier this week, Clegg shared a selfie with a friend, writing in the caption, “Having a great time in Vegas with friends.” In the snap, the mother of two wore red lipstick and the swelling appeared to be down from the other pictures she shared.

Clegg is a mother to three-year-old daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship, and shares seven-month-old son Taeyang with Lee. Taeyang’s birth was documented on the TLC reality show.

Last month, Clegg announced that she suffered a miscarriage, saying on Instagram that she and Lee were “heartbroken and focusing on healing.”